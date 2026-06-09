Nuclear Weapons Spending Soars 19% to $119 Billion in 2025, Alarm Raised Over Growing Risks

A new report by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons reveals that the nine nuclear-armed states increased their spending on nuclear arsenals by 19% to nearly $119 billion in 2025, driven by modernization and geopolitical tensions. Scientists warn of rising risks including AI integration.

The nine nuclear-armed states collectively spent nearly $119 billion on their nuclear arsenals in 2025, a 19% increase from the previous year, according to a report released by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).

This dramatic surge in spending comes as geopolitical tensions escalate and countries rush to modernize their nuclear forces and deploy more warheads. ICAN's director of programmes, Susi Snyder, expressed deep concern, noting that the scale-up, combined with fears that artificial intelligence could increase the risk of nuclear weapons use, is deeply alarming. The report underscores a worrying trend: despite decades of gradual reduction in total warhead numbers, the number of weapons available for potential use is rising.

Separately, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) released its own findings on Monday, estimating that the total number of nuclear warheads had declined to 12,187 at the start of 2025, but the number of deployed warheads-those ready for use-had risen to 9,745. SIPRI director Karim Haggag warned that nuclear dangers are increasing, citing the breakdown of strategic arms control agreements and intensifying competition among great powers.

He predicted that overall nuclear stockpiles may begin growing again in the coming years, as dismantlement slows and deployment of new weapons accelerates. The United States and Russia together hold approximately 83% of the world's nuclear arsenal, with over 5,000 warheads each. China is expanding its nuclear forces faster than any other nation, now estimated to have about 620 warheads. According to Haggag, intensified geopolitical competition is driving China to increase its reliance on nuclear weapons.

ICAN's report detailed that all nine nuclear-armed states-the US, Russia, China, Britain, France, India, Israel, North Korea, and Pakistan-are boosting investments in their arsenals. The US alone spent $69.2 billion in 2025, more than all other nuclear states combined, an increase of $12.4 billion from 2024. China followed with an estimated $13.5 billion, Britain with $12.6 billion, and Russia with $9.5 billion.

Looking ahead, Britain, France, and the US have outlined plans to spend billions on nuclear weapons systems well into the next century. For instance, the US Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile program is expected to remain operational past 2100, and expanded plutonium pit production suggests warheads could last through 2120. Total US nuclear spending from 2025 to 2034 is projected to approach $1 trillion. Researchers highlighted the irony of such massive expenditures while global humanitarian systems face severe funding cuts.

They calculated that a single day of nuclear weapons spending in 2025 could have provided food security for over two million people. Instead, Snyder stated that nuclear-armed states are investing in arsenals that they themselves recognize cannot be used without committing a war crime





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nuclear Weapons Military Spending Geopolitics Arms Control Artificial Intelligence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prosecutors seek to present COA auditor on delayed COVID-19 deliveries in Duque graft caseOmbudsman prosecutors asked the Sandiganbayan to allow a state auditor to testify on delayed and non-delivered COVID-19 procurement items in the graft case against former Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and former Budget Undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao. The case involves the transfer of DOH funds to PS-DBM for medical supplies. The defense questioned the relevance, but prosecutors argued it is essential to the case. The court directed both sides to submit written arguments.

Read more »

BREAKING: Mindanao quake death toll rises to 19BREAKING: Mindanao quake death toll rises to 19

Read more »

Nuclear-Armed Nations Boost Weapons Spending to Record $119 BillionThe nine nuclear-armed states increased their spending on atomic weapons by nearly a fifth in the past year, reaching a record $119 billion, with plans to ramp up investments for decades, according to a report by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). The United States alone spent more than all other countries combined, at $69.2 billion, while China, Britain, and Russia followed. The report warns of a new nuclear arms race and highlights concerns about artificial intelligence increasing the risk of nuclear weapon use.

Read more »