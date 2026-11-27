Pro-nuclear groups led by Alpas Pinas and Rep Mark Cojuangco oppose the privatization of the Philippine Nuclear Power Plant, urging government ownership and recommissioning to lower high electricity costs amid rising demand.

Energy advocacy groups and lawmakers are mounting a coordinated campaign against the current administration's consideration of selling the dormant 620-megawatt Philippine Nuclear Power Plant in Bataan. Led by the nongovernment organization Alpas Pinas and Representative Mark Cojuangco, these critics argue that privatizing the facility contradicts the nation's need for affordable energy and grid stability. They contend that keeping the plant under public control is essential to addressing rising electricity costs and power outages expected to worsen during the El Niño phenomenon in 2027.

Garin's Privatization Proposal Sparks Backlash

The immediate trigger for this organized opposition was a statement made by Energy Secretary Sharon Garin during the World Nuclear Supply Chain Conference on October 20 at the Bonifacio Global City. During this event, Garin informed the media that the sale and subsequent privatization of the Philippine Nuclear Power Plant are among the options currently being evaluated by the administration. This disclosure came shortly after the release of promising findings from a South Korean feasibility study regarding the potential revival of the plant, a development that reportedly alarmed pro-nuclear advocates. Alpas Pinas lead convenor Gayle Certeza noted that the energy secretary's announcement surprised many stakeholders who had been waiting for clearer guidance on the facility's future.

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Advocates Demand Concrete Recommissioning Plan

Cojuangco, who serves as the chairman of the House of Representatives' Special Committee on Nuclear Energy, expressed deep concern that pursuing a sale could further delay necessary actions to meet the country's growing energy demands. He emphasized that every day of inaction leaves the nation further behind in securing reliable power. The coalition is urging the government to present a concrete plan focused specifically on the recommissioning of the plant. Their goal is to secure nuclear power generation capabilities to strengthen the national grid and ensure energy security for the Filipino people.

Public Investment and Ownership Concerns

A central argument raised by Cojuangco and other nuclear advocates is that the Philippine Nuclear Power Plant should remain under full Filipino ownership. He highlighted that the taxpayer has already invested approximately $1.4 billion in the principal construction costs. Furthermore, the public paid an additional $0.699 billion in interest out of pocket because the plant was never operated. This debt was fully settled in July 2007, marking the end of financial burdens associated with the dormant infrastructure. While the advocates acknowledge that building, operation, and maintenance services could be contracted to private companies, they insist that full ownership must stay with the Philippine government to protect national assets.

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High Power Costs and Regional Comparisons

Gayle Certeza pointed out that fossil fuels currently account for 75 percent of the country's energy mix, a reliance on imported coal and gas that she warned will become increasingly expensive. She noted that electricity rates in the Philippines are excessively high compared to neighboring countries. Local rates stand at P13 per kilowatt-hour, whereas Malaysia charges P3 per kilowatt-hour, Vietnam charges P4 per kilowatt-hour, and Korea charges P7 per kilowatt-hour. Certeza argued that this price disparity makes Filipino consumers less competitive and highlights the urgent need for a cheaper, more reliable energy source to handle unexpected power plant outages.

Legislative Push for Nuclear Energy Development

Rep Mark Cojuangco introduced House Bill 8567 in March of this year to outline a funding mechanism and policy direction for accelerating nuclear power development. The bill identifies the untapped Philippine Nuclear Power Plant as a strategic opportunity for affordable electricity. Cojuangco maintains that the facility, completed in 1984 and shuttered due to safety and corruption issues, is not a white elephant but a valuable asset currently estimated at $2 billion. He cited that the International Atomic Energy Agency certified the plant as ready for core loading in 1985, proving the systems were tested and functional. Cojuangco asserts that recommissioning this existing infrastructure represents the fastest route toward establishing the Philippines as a nuclear energy nation, a process that would take four to five years and provide 3,950 MW of baseload electricity.