NU Pep Squad captured its third consecutive UAAP Cheerdance Competition title and ninth overall crown with 693.5 points, while UE Pep Squad took a historic silver with 664.5 points.

The kings and queens of UAAP cheerdance still sit comfortably on their well-earned thrones. For a record-extending ninth overall title, the NU Pep Squad is the UAAP Cheerdance Competition champion, adding another title three-peat to its dynastic history on Saturday at the packed Mall of Asia Arena.

NU ruled the roost with 693.5 points, securing its third straight UAAP CDC crown with a tribal-themed performance. With its latest golden coup, the Gab Bajacan-coached squad created a two-championship gap from the league's long-tied second-placers, the legendary eight-time titlists UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe and UP Pep Squad.

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UE Pep Squad Wins First Silver Medal

Taking its act from Japan last year to Mexico on Saturday afternoon, NU embodied a tribal, ritualistic spirit, and took the capacity 21,126-strong crowd on an Aztec whirlwind, highlighted by a literal whirlwind toss to kickstart one of its multiple perfect pyramids. Meanwhile, the UE Pep Squad - perennial middle-of-the-pack performers - finally broke a nine-year podium drought with a unique Chinese martial arts routine, embodying a true Red Warrior spirit for its first silver finish in 24 long years, or since Season 65 in 2002.

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The UE Pep Squad finished second with its Chinese-themed routine, scoring 664.5 after placing fourth in the last two editions of the competition. Completing the top three, the FEU Cheering Squad extended its podium run to eight straight seasons with its third consecutive bronze medal after a deliberately paced Aladdin-inspired performance. FEU claimed third place with 647.5 points, edging fellow contender Adamson with a fourth-best 636.5 points.

The San Marcelino standouts, who wowed the crowd with their extreme motorsports-themed routine, slightly missed the mark as they snapped a two-year podium run that produced back-to-back silver medals. In its ongoing pursuit of lost glory, UP placed fifth with 596.5 points, while La Salle broke a five-year, seventh-placer run with 565.5 points to land at sixth. Following an error-filled curtain-raiser routine, UST plummeted to seventh with 537.5 points - its worst finish in 13 years.

Reporter Covers Uaap And Other Sports

Meanwhile, Ateneo completed the field with its sixth straight last-place finish, far below UST at 469.5 points. JR Isaga is a multimedia sports reporter for Rappler, where he started as an intern, then became a stringer in 2017. He was a former sports editor of the UP Diliman College of Mass Communication's official publication Tinig ng Plaridel.

He covers the UAAP and NCAA beats, the Premier Volleyball League, the Alas Pilipinas volleyball national teams, and other local and international sporting events.