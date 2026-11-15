NTSB Investigates Rudder Failure in New Orleans Ship Collision

US officials confirm steering mechanical failure caused Atlantic Asphalt tanker to strike docked cruise ship in New Orleans on November 13 2026.

US transportation safety investigators have confirmed that a mechanical steering failure caused a tanker to collide with a docked passenger cruise ship on the Mississippi River in New Orleans on November 13 2026. The National Transportation Safety Board revealed that the Atlantic Asphalt tanker suffered a critical steering casualty that left its rudder stuck in a fixed position.

NTSB senior marine accident investigator Bart Barnum stated that the rudder remained locked in a starboard position while the vessel was traveling upriver. This mechanical failure caused the large tanker to veer sharply toward the eastern bank of the river where the cruise boat was anchored.

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Steering Failure And Vessel Dynamics

Officials explained that the steering casualty occurred while the Atlantic Asphalt was moving upstream. The stuck rudder prevented the crew from correcting the vessel's course which directly led to the collision with the stationary paddlewheel cruise boat.

The exact cause of this steering malfunction remains unknown as investigators continue their work. The NTSB has recovered the voyage data recorder from the tanker which will help them determine the technical sequence of events that led to the accident.

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Crew Interviews And Anchor Procedures

Investigators are currently examining whether the tanker's anchors were deployed during the incident. They are also determining the specific depth at which any anchors might have been dropped to see if proper emergency procedures were followed.

Interviews with the Atlantic Asphalt crew members are scheduled to take place over the next week. Officials also plan to interview passengers from the cruise vessel to gather additional details about the moments preceding and following the collision.

Emergency Response And Passenger Safety

Harbor personnel firefighters and onlookers responded immediately to pull passengers from the affected cruise vessel. The emergency response was critical as the collision caused the cruise boat to topple over into the Mississippi River.

Many Filipino seafarers were among the passengers on the vessel when the accident occurred. Authorities scrambled to ensure the safety of all individuals on board after the dramatic collision on the river.

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Investigation Timeline And Next Steps

The NTSB is conducting a thorough investigation to understand the full scope of the steering failure. Officials aim to determine if maintenance issues or operational errors contributed to the rudder getting stuck in the starboard position.

Further details regarding the cause of the steering casualty are expected to be released as the investigation progresses. The recovered voyage data recorder will provide crucial technical evidence for the final report.