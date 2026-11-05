NTF-Elcac Welcomes FBI Probe of US-Based CPP-NPA Support Networks

The Philippine National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict supports FBI investigations into US-based networks allegedly supporting the CPP-NPA insurgency and recruitment.

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) has officially endorsed ongoing investigations by United States authorities into alleged Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army ( CPP-NPA) recruitment and funding networks operating within the US.

Liza Fidelis Cañada, the spokesperson for the NTF-Elcac, issued a statement on Thursday highlighting the importance of scrutiny against American individuals and organizations suspected of aiding the communist insurgency in the Philippines.

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This endorsement follows recent disclosures by the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) regarding inquiries conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) into the family of Gabe Pasion, an activist affiliated with Anakbayan.

Core Details of FBI Investigations Into Insurgent Ties

Cañada noted that the reported FBI actions reinforce the necessity of examining whether groups operating under the guise of human rights or social justice advocacy are being exploited as recruitment and logistical support networks for the CPP-NPA.

The US government designated the CPP-NPA as a foreign terrorist organization in 2002, providing a legal framework for such scrutiny of individuals and entities potentially linked to the group.

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Cañada emphasized that Americans and organizations suspected of supporting the communist insurgency should expect heightened scrutiny from US authorities, aligning with the long-standing designation and counter-terrorism efforts.

Stakeholder Positions on Recruitment and Advocacy

Gabe Pasion claimed during a press conference in Baltimore organized by the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines that FBI personnel and the US Embassy in Manila had repeatedly contacted his family through phone calls, home visits, and workplace inquiries.

Christina Pasion, Gabe's sister, was arrested in July following a raid on a suspected communist safehouse in Laguna, adding a personal dimension to the reported federal inquiries.

Cañada argued that these allegations raise serious questions about who recruited young Americans, who financed their travel, and what networks connected them with armed insurgents.

Real-World Impact of Cross-Border Recruitment Cases

The spokesperson cited several specific cases to illustrate the risks faced by Americans involved with the communist movement in the Philippines, urging families to remain vigilant against deceptive recruitment.

In January, Filipino-American Chantal Anicoche of Maryland was recovered near an armed encounter in Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro, after acknowledging her intent to join the NPA and stay in an insurgent camp.

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Christina Pasion, who had traveled with Anicoche, reportedly remained with the communist movement for several more months before her arrest in July alongside a wanted NPA member.

Future Cooperation and Security Advisory Context

Cañada highlighted that these reported FBI inquiries occurred months after the US Embassy issued a security advisory in May warning Americans against NPA recruitment and involvement in armed insurgency activities.

Additionally, in April, American activists Lyle Prijoles and Kai Dana-Rene Sorem, both linked to Anakbayan-USA, were killed during an armed encounter in Negros Occidental.

The NTF-Elcac called for closer cooperation between Philippine and American authorities to investigate possible recruitment, financing, and logistical support networks operating across borders.

Cañada affirmed that the Philippine government stands ready to cooperate and share relevant intelligence with the FBI and other competent American authorities to dismantle these networks.

She urged Filipino-American families, particularly parents of young people seeking to reconnect with their roots through activism, to remain vigilant against what she described as deceptive recruitment disguised as human rights or social justice advocacy.