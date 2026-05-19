NTF-ELCAC: Death of Former UP Cebu Student Leader Vince Francis Dingding a Case of 'Terror Grooming'

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) has described the death of former UP Cebu student leader Vince Francis Dingding as a case of 'terror grooming.' The NTF-ELCAC said government forces engaged heavily-armed NPA remnants in the May 16 clash in Cauayan, Negros Occidental, resulting in the deaths of Dingding and four others, including two alleged NPA leaders. Dingding, once active in student leadership circles and associated with the University of the Philippines-Cebu community, reportedly served in political and organizational functions within the terrorist movement's Southeast Front structures in Negros. Reports also indicate that he had links to individuals previously associated with alleged NPA activities in Negros.

Former UP Cebu alumnus and student leader Vince Francis Dingding was reported killed in the May 16 clash in Cauayan, Negros Occidental, a case of ' terror grooming ,' according to the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

The NTF-ELCAC said government forces engaged heavily-armed NPA remnants, resulting in the deaths of Dingding and four others, including two alleged NPA leaders. Dingding, once active in student leadership circles and associated with the University of the Philippines-Cebu community, reportedly served in political and organizational functions within the terrorist movement's Southeast Front structures in Negros. Reports also indicate that he had links to individuals previously associated with alleged NPA activities in Negros.

The NTF-ELCAC emphasized that no Filipino death should ever be celebrated as a victory and called for families, schools, universities, communities, and institutions to work together to recognize early warning signs, protect the youth, and ensure that legitimate social concern is never exploited as a pathway to violence





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National Task Force To End Local Communist Arm Terror Grooming Vince Francis Dingding University Of The Philippines-Cebu NPA Remnants Alleged NPA Leaders Southeast Front Structures Legitimate Social Concern Early Warning Signs Protection Of Youth Cycle Of Deception Violence Death

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