Novak Djokovic Suffers Shock Defeat at French Open

Novak Djokovic's latest bid to claim a record 25th Grand Slam title was left in tatters after his third-round defeat by Brazilian teen sensation Joao Fonseca at the French Open.

Novak Djokovic 's bid to claim a record 25th Grand Slam title was left in tatters after his 4-6 4-6 6-3 7-5 7-5 third-round defeat by Brazilian teen sensation Joao Fonseca at the French Open on Friday.

Djokovic's defeat means the 39-year-old Serb's wait to go past Margaret Court's mark will continue in the twilight of his glorious career, and also further opens up the draw in Paris a day after world number one Jannik Sinner's shock exit. Victory in an epic clash lasting seven minutes short of five hours ensured Fonseca became the first teenager to beat Djokovic in a Grand Slam match as he announced himself as another genuine contender to claim a maiden major crown.

Fonseca dedicated the hard-fought win to his mother, who was beaming in the stands on her birthday, while Djokovic walked off to a standing ovation from 15,000 fans and hailed his young opponent in his press conference later. Djokovic began strongly and played like a younger version of himself as he comfortably won five of the opening six games and put down a marker in the first set on a sun-drenched Court Philippe Chatrier.

However, Fonseca raised his level to pull a set back and then broke early in the fourth, drawing thunderous applause from his fans, before levelling up the match at two sets all with some fiery ball-striking that at times left Djokovic in disbelief. The Brazilian came from 1-3 down in the decider and showed nerves of steel to stay level after 10 games and then break for a 6-5 lead, which gave him the perfect platform to close out a famous victory with three straight aces.

Djokovic was less sure about his return next year, Roland Garros was assured a first-time major winner, with holder Carlos Alcaraz skipping the tournament due to a wrist injury and Sinner going down early





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