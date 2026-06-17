Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit Recovers After Successful Lung Transplant Amid Family Turmoil

Crown Princess Mette-Marit underwent a life‑saving lung transplant at Oslo's Rikshospitalet. The palace detailed her post‑surgery care, Crown Prince Haakon's adjusted schedule, and the concurrent legal challenges involving her son and past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Oslo, Norway - The Norwegian royal family confirmed on Wednesday that Crown Princess Mette-Marit has successfully undergone a lung transplant at the Rikshospitalet university hospital.

The 52‑year‑old princess was first diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, a progressive condition that causes scarring of lung tissue and leads to severe breathing difficulties. With no known cure, her health began to deteriorate noticeably in recent months, prompting the royal house to place her on the national transplant waiting list earlier this month.

The transplant operation was performed by a team led by the head of the hospital's pulmonary department, Are Holm, who praised the outcome, stating that the procedure went smoothly and that the princess is now in a stable condition. Holm explained that the next phase will involve several weeks of intensive monitoring, medication adjustment, and rehabilitation, which is standard practice for all lung‑transplant recipients.

The hospital will keep the princess under close observation to manage any potential complications and to ensure her immune system accepts the new organ. The royal household also announced that Crown Prince Haakon, the heir to the throne, will modify his official duties to remain by his wife's side throughout her recovery period. A further update on her health will be provided once she is discharged from the hospital, the palace said.

The transplant comes at a turbulent time for the family. Earlier this week, Mette‑Marit's eldest son, Marius Borg Høiby, received a four‑year prison sentence after being convicted of two counts of rape and other charges, a verdict he intends to appeal. Although Høiby is not a member of the royal house and holds no official titles, his high‑profile trial has cast a shadow over the institution.

In addition, the princess has been under renewed public scrutiny because of her past association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. While she has never been implicated in any criminal activity, Mette‑Marit issued a public apology in February for the embarrassment her connection with Epstein caused the monarchy. In a televised interview in March, she described how she was manipulated and deceived by Epstein and recalled feeling unsafe during a 2013 meeting at his Palm Beach estate.

The royal family has expressed gratitude to the medical staff for the successful surgery and asked for privacy as the princess focuses on her recovery. They also urged the public to respect the ongoing legal processes concerning her son and to refrain from speculation about her past associations, emphasizing that the princess is now concentrating on regaining her health and returning to her royal duties when medically cleared





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Lung Transplant Pulmonary Fibrosis Norwegian Royal Family Legal Issues Public Scrutiny

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