US envoy denies Pax Silica announcement planned for ASEAN Summit

US Ambassador Lee Lipton says no Pax Silica announcement was planned for the November ASEAN Summit, as the 1,620-hectare New Clark City project faces criticism over environment, displacement, and energy concerns.

US Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton said on Saturday, November 7, that no announcement on the Pax Silica initiative was planned for the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( ASEAN) Summit in Manila.

Lipton dismissed reports that a framework agreement for the US-backed project would be signed during the regional event. No such announcement on the Pax Silica Economic Security Zone was ever planned, Lipton said in a statement. Decisions will be made in full consultation with the government of the Philippines at the appropriate time, he added. As stated previously and as part of this process, we expect rigorous discussions on impacts to all stakeholders, Lipton said.

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BCDA Denies Framework Agreement Signing Plans

The clarification came after the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) earlier floated that the signing of the initiative could be among the major developments during the summit. The Philippines is set to hold the 49th ASEAN Summit and other related meetings from November 16 to 18 at Pasay City. Several world leaders are expected to attend, including US President Donald Trump.

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Envisioned as a massive 1,620-hectare industrial hub in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, the Pax Silica development is estimated by the BCDA to attract up to US$70 billion in investments. It is also projected to create as many as 190,000 direct jobs, according to the BCDA. The initiative aims to transform the Philippines into a hub for artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing, and advanced industries. It has been the subject of controversy for several months in the Philippines.

Initial reports said it would establish an AI data center, causing green groups to raise alarm on the project's possible negative effects on the environment. The government has since stated that there will be no AI hub. The project faces mounting criticisms in the Philippines, with many noting that the hub could harm the country's environment, displace indigenous communities, and strain the Luzon energy grid because of its massive power and water needs, among other concerns.

US Envoy Expresses Optimism on Pax Silica

Despite the criticism, Lipton expressed optimism about the initiative. We look forward to working alongside the government of the Philippines about this exciting initiative to secure supply chains and attract quality investment in support of economic growth and jobs at home for the people, Lipton said. The proposed land where the Pax Silica hub might be built in Capas, Tarlac was shown in a photo taken on August 10, 2026.

The welcome sign at the entrance of the Philippine International Convention Center complex and World Trade Center in Pasay City was shown in a photo taken on November 4, 2026. The summit venue and the proposed project site have drawn public attention as the regional meeting approaches. The envoy's statement sought to temper expectations of a signing event during the summit.

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Lipton's remarks also followed earlier reports that a framework agreement for the project could be among the summit's major developments. The BCDA had floated the possibility, but the US envoy said no such announcement was ever planned. The project remains a point of debate among stakeholders in the Philippines. The 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings will run from November 16 to 18 in Pasay City.

Pax Silica Investment and Job Creation Estimates

Trump is among the global leaders expected to attend the regional event. The summit will bring together leaders from Southeast Asia and key partners. The Pax Silica initiative is estimated to attract up to US$70 billion in investments and create as many as 190,000 direct jobs. It is planned as a 1,620-hectare industrial hub in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac.

The project aims to support artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing, and advanced industries. Critics have raised concerns about the project's environmental impact, potential displacement of indigenous communities, and pressure on the Luzon energy grid. The government has said there will be no AI hub, responding to earlier reports. The US envoy said decisions will be made in full consultation with the Philippine government.

Lipton said rigorous discussions on impacts to all stakeholders are expected as part of the process. He also said the US looks forward to working with the Philippine government on the initiative. The statement was issued ahead of the ASEAN Summit in Manila.