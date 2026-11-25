The Bases Conversion and Development Authority confirmed during plenary deliberations that there is no allocation for the Pax Silica initiative under its proposed P1.14 billion national government subsidy for fiscal year 2027, and committed to hold off on displacing residents pending sufficient funds.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority ( BCDA) on Wednesday confirmed that there was no allocation for the proposed Pax Silica initiative under its proposed P1.14 billion national government subsidy for fiscal year 2027.

Senator Bam Aquino, budget sponsor for BCDA, said this during the plenary deliberations when asked by Senator Imee Marcos about the allocation for Pax Silica under the proposed 2027 budget of the agency. There is none, Mr. President, Aquino said. Marcos pressed if the budget sponsor was categorically confirming that there was no allocation for Pax Silica under BCDA's corporate operating budget for 2026 and 2027, including its internally generated funds.

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Budget Sponsor Confirms No Pax Silica Funding

There is no funding for Pax Silica in the GAA or with BCDA's internally generated budget. So there is none, he added. Marcos then asked if there was any allocation for the compensation and relocation of residents expected to be displaced by the project. Aquino said that P322 million in financial assistance was allocated, but clarified that the amount was not particularly for those affected by Pax Silica, but for all BCDA areas.

But, if ever there would be assistance to the families there, it would be coming from this budget. It is not in the committee report; it is in their corporate funds, he said. During the plenary deliberations, the BCDA likewise committed to hold off on any possible displacement of residents due to the Pax Silica initiative, pending sufficient funds.

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This came after Marcos asked who would be shouldering the cost that will be incurred by the transfer of those who will be possibly displaced, their relocation, and the restitution of their livelihoods if there was no corresponding budgetary allocation for Pax Silica. There's a commitment that BCDA will be handling all of these concerns, while the locators will be funding the actual physical development of the area, Aquino said.

BCDA Commits To Halting Displacement Pending Funds

Marcos clarified whether this means that the BCDA is committing that no resident will be displaced, no agricultural land will be cleared, and no community will be relocated until enough funds are secured and their rights are acknowledged and respected. The exchange took place during the Senate plenary deliberations on the proposed 2027 budget. The BCDA's proposed national government subsidy for fiscal year 2027 stands at P1.14 billion.

The confirmation that no funding exists for Pax Silica in either the General Appropriations Act or the agency's internally generated budget addresses concerns raised about the project's financial backing. The P322 million in financial assistance cited by Aquino is allocated for all BCDA areas and is not specifically earmarked for families affected by Pax Silica.

However, Aquino noted that if assistance were needed for those families, it could come from this budget, as it is part of the agency's corporate funds rather than the committee report. The BCDA's commitment to hold off on any displacement of residents due to Pax Silica pending sufficient funds was made during the same plenary deliberations. The agency also stated it would handle all concerns related to potential displacement, while locators would fund the actual physical development of the area.

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Marcos sought clarification on whether the BCDA's commitment means no resident will be displaced, no agricultural land will be cleared, and no community will be relocated until enough funds are secured and their rights are acknowledged and respected.