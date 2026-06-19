No attack or threat against VP Sara Duterte, claims debunked

The claim that Vice President Sara Duterte is in danger and an attack is planned against her has been debunked. There are no reports from government authorities or Duterte's camp regarding a supposed 'attack' or any imminent threat against her.

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article. There are no reports from government authorities or Duterte's camp regarding a supposed 'attack' or any imminent threat against her, contrary to the claim.

The video bearing the claim was posted on June 12 and has since garnered over 17,960 views, 470 likes, and 80 comments. The video’s caption reads, (Big news! My God! VP Sara is now in danger!

What the Gatchalian bloc is planning in the Senate has been exposed. ). The video was uploaded by the channel, ‘PHILIPPINE TRENDING NEWS,’ which has over 544,000 subscribers and consistently posts pro-Duterte and anti-Marcos content. The channel’s description states that it provides ‘news and updates’ on Philippine politics.

The same channel previously posted a similar video on October 13, 2025, featuring a similar claim and thumbnail image. That video garnered over 48,634 views, 2,000 likes, and 380 comments. In Davao City and sharing updates about her activities. There have also been no posts from authorities or Duterte’s camp regarding an alleged NBI attack against her or any imminent threat.

In April, during the House justice committee’s final impeachment hearing on the determination of probable cause against Duterte, the NBI said that it found a ‘on November 23, 2024. During the press conference, she assured her supporters that she had allegedly ‘talked to someone’ who would ensure that if she were killed, the Marcoses and former House speaker Martin Romualdez would be assassinated. on House premises in November 2024.

This was after Lopez was cited in contempt over her vague answers to lawmakers’ questions and ‘undue interference’ in the House good government panel’s probe into the Vice President’s alleged misuse of public funds. FACT CHECK: No, Sara Duterte won’t be proclaimed president over Marcos health rumors. Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time





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Sara Duterte Attack Threat Marcos Gatchalian Bloc Philippine Politics Philippine Trending News NBI House Justice Committee Vice President's Alleged Misuse Of Public Fund House Good Government Panel's Probe Contempt Undue Interference House Premises November 2024 Fact Check Disinformation Facebook Pages Groups Accounts Websites Articles Photos

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