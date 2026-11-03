NLEX Road Warriors Aim for First PBA Finals After Semifinal Return

NLEX Road Warriors return to PBA semifinals after five years. Robert Bolick and Jimmy Alapag target first franchise championship, not just quarterfinal success.

The NLEX Road Warriors have officially returned to the Philippine Basketball Association semifinals, marking a significant milestone for the franchise as they aim beyond their historical playoff limitations. Veteran guard Robert Bolick made it abundantly clear that while the team is thrilled to reach this stage after nearly five years, their ambitions extend far beyond merely participating in the semifinal round. Instead, the squad is fully focused on breaking through to their first-ever PBA Finals in pursuit of the organization's maiden championship title.

Bolick Embraces Higher PBA Playoff Dreams

Following their decisive quarterfinals sweep of the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters, Bolick addressed the media regarding the team's mindset and future goals. He acknowledged that the players might be ecstatic about simply reaching the semifinals again, given the long drought, but emphasized that settling for less is not an option for a team with their potential. The sharp-shooting guard reiterated the coaching staff's directive to aim for the highest possible achievement rather than limiting expectations to just surviving the quarterfinals or semifinals.

Also read TNT completes sweep of Magnolia in PBA Governors' Cup quarterfinals

"We have fallen short a number of times," Bolick stated, translating his Filipino comments for international audiences. "Now, at least we are able to reach the semis again. But as the coach said, why dream of just the semis? We can make it to the finals, so we will dream higher. It does not cost anything to dream. We will focus on the semis, whoever our opponent may be." This declaration signals a psychological shift within the squad, moving from survival mode to a confident pursuit of greatness.

Coach Alapag Instills Growth Mentality

This ambitious mentality was intentionally cultivated by rookie head coach Jimmy Alapag when he took over the coaching reins last June. Alapag was fully aware of the heartbreak and disappointment the Road Warriors endured in the previous conference, where they finished as the top seed but suffered back-to-back quarterfinal losses to TNT Tropang Giga. He has sought to use that painful experience as motivation, encouraging the players to take the next step and avoid another early exit in the postseason.

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Alapag expressed confidence in the team's development throughout the current conference, noting that their growth has been steady despite not reaching the semifinals in prior years. He highlighted that the upcoming semifinal round offers these players a unique opportunity to reap the rewards of their hard work and dedication. Whether facing Rain or Shine or Converge, the coach views any potential opponent as a worthy challenge that will test the team's readiness for a deeper playoff run.

Seeking Redemption from Past Playoff Heartbreaks

The historical context of NLEX's playoff performances adds weight to their current aspirations. The franchise has not been in the semifinals since the 2021-2022 Governors' Cup. During that campaign, then-coach Yeng Guiao led the Road Warriors, who were the second seed, to a quarterfinal victory over Alaska. However, their journey ended in the semifinals with a loss to Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in a best-of-five series, bowing out of championship contention.

Alapag is eager to ensure that the current squad does not repeat history and instead rewrites the playoff story for the franchise. He expressed immense gratitude for the opportunity to coach this group, stating that he is extremely proud not only that they have reached the semifinals but also that they now have a genuine chance to achieve something great. The team is fully prepared to face any opponent, whether it be Rain or Shine or Converge, with the determination to advance further than ever before.

Focusing on Immediate Semifinal Challenges

Despite the lofty goals of winning the championship, the immediate focus for NLEX remains on the next opponent in the semifinal bracket. The team has completed their quarterfinals sweep and is now preparing for high-stakes matchups that will define their season. Bolick and Alapag have made it clear that while dreaming big is essential, the practical approach involves executing with precision and focus against whoever stands in their path.

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The Road Warriors are united in their purpose, driven by the desire to secure their first title and validate the hard work put in by every player and staff member. As they step into uncharted territory for the current squad, the combination of veteran leadership from Bolick and strategic guidance from Alapag positions NLEX as a formidable contender. The coming games will determine if their dreams translate into the reality of a historic PBA Finals appearance.