NLEX and SLEX Traffic Stays Light During Undas 2026 Holiday

NLEX and SLEX traffic stayed light on Sunday, November 1, 2026, during Undas, as PITX projects about 1.9 million passengers this season.

Traffic along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and the South Luzon Expressway ( SLEX) remained light on Sunday evening, November 1, 2026, as many motorists observed All Saints' Day, known locally as Undas. The light flow of vehicles on these major expressways around Metro Manila offered a calmer travel picture during the holiday period.

The NLEX Corporation also confirmed that light traffic conditions prevailed across all other segments of the NLEX-SCTEX-NLEX Connector. The company's update covered toll plazas and interchanges as well, indicating that motorists faced few delays across the network.

Also read NCRPO Shifts to Full Alert for Undas 2026 with Over 12,000 Personnel Deployed

As of 10 p.m. on Sunday, SLEX reported smooth traffic flow along the Magallanes-Makati to Alabang stretch. Toll plazas and on and off ramps along the expressway were also moving smoothly at that time.

Undas Travel Outlook and Passenger Volume

Undas is one of the most important observances on the Philippine calendar, when many families travel to provinces to visit and pray at the graves of loved ones. Each year this tradition creates a surge in road, bus and rail travel that affects major routes leading out of the capital region.

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Earlier, officials of the Philippine International Convention Center's transport hub, the Pasay Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), projected that total passenger volume could reach approximately 1.9 million during this year's Undas exodus. The projection points to a large movement of commuters and travelers through the terminal in the days surrounding the holiday.

Authorities typically watch passenger flows closely during this period so that terminals, buses and expressways can handle heavy demand. Travelers are generally advised to plan their trips ahead, allow extra time for departures and returns, and check travel updates before leaving home.

Metro Manila Road Works and Traffic Measures

A separate traffic advisory announced that the EDSA rehabilitation project would push through from October 30 to November 2. Road works along Metro Manila's main thoroughfare can affect commuters, drivers and public transport routes during the period it covers.

To accommodate commuters and travelers, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) earlier announced the suspension of the number coding scheme on All Souls' Day, November 2. Under the scheme, vehicles are restricted from plying certain roads on specific days, so the suspension gives motorists more flexibility on that date.

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Motorists and commuters are encouraged to monitor official advisories from the MMDA, the expressway operators and transport authorities for changes in schedules, road closures and traffic conditions. Information from these agencies can help travelers choose routes and travel times that reduce the chance of delays.

What Travelers Should Know Next

The latest traffic reports show that conditions on NLEX and SLEX were favorable on Sunday evening, while the situation was still being monitored into the early hours of Monday, November 2, 2026. Updates recorded as of 2:22 a.m. Monday on NLEX indicated the continued flow of traffic during the holiday period.

With All Souls' Day falling on Monday, November 2, travelers returning to the capital or heading to provincial destinations may experience varying traffic volumes throughout the day. Keeping track of official announcements remains important for anyone planning a trip during the Undas holiday.