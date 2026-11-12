Nissan Primera EV Launches in Philippines at 1.999 Million Pesos

Nissan officially launches the all-electric Primera in the Philippines. The midsize sedan offers 500km range and advanced tech for an introductory price of 1.999 million pesos.

Nissan has officially launched the all-electric Primera, also known as the Nissan N7, in the Philippine market after a series of previews throughout 2026. This strategic move introduces a fully electric sedan that assumes the role previously held by the Nissan Leaf as the brand's sole battery- electric vehicle option in the region. The launch coincides with a significant wave of electrification in the local automotive sector, positioning Nissan to capture growing consumer interest in sustainable transport solutions. The vehicle is manufactured through Nissan's joint venture with Dongfeng, blending global engineering standards with regional production capabilities to meet local demand for modern electric mobility.

Nissan Primera Pricing and Introductory Offers

The all-electric Nissan Primera enters the Philippine market as a single-variant model with a standard retail price of P2.099 million. However, Nissan is offering an introductory discount of P100,000 for early adopters through the end of 2026. This promotional pricing reduces the sticker price to P1.999 million, making the midsize electric sedan more accessible to budget-conscious consumers. Alternatively, customers may choose a smaller discount of P60,000 combined with five years of free preventive maintenance service. Both introductory offers include complimentary home charger installations and portable wall chargers to facilitate convenient at-home charging solutions for new owners.

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Exterior Design and Physical Dimensions

The Nissan Primera features a sleek, aerodynamic body designed to maximize energy efficiency while maintaining a commanding presence on the road. Nissan describes the front fascia as minimalist, with full-length lightbars and V-shaped headlight units serving as the primary visual identifiers. The illuminated Nissan emblem and rear wordmark further enhance the vehicle's distinctive electric aesthetic. Measuring 4,930mm in length, 1,895mm in width, and 1,487mm in height, the Primera classifies as a midsize sedan with a substantial 2,915mm wheelbase. The vehicle sits on 18-inch wheels wrapped in 235/50 R18 tires, providing 145mm of ground clearance. It is available in Radiant Silver Metallic, Obsidian Black Pearl, and Glacier White Pearl, offering buyers a choice of sophisticated finishes.

Interior Comfort and Technology Features

Inside, the Nissan Primera provides a spacious cabin equipped with zero-gravity, vibration-isolating leather seats that feature 10-way power adjustment for the driver and eight-way for the passenger. These front seats include memory functions, lumbar support, and comprehensive heating, ventilation, and massage capabilities for enhanced comfort. The rear bench accommodates passengers with a folding center armrest, while the driver interacts with a 10.25-inch instrument display and a large 15.6-inch central touchscreen boasting 2.5K resolution. The infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, complemented by a 50W wireless charging pad and three USB-C ports. Additional amenities include customizable ambient lighting, a 12-speaker audio system, and a fixed panoramic sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light.

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Powertrain Performance and Charging Capabilities

Propulsion for the Nissan Primera comes from a single front-mounted permanent-magnet synchronous motor rated at 215hp and 305Nm of torque, driving the front wheels. The vehicle is equipped with a 58kWh battery pack that Nissan claims provides a 500km range under NEDC testing conditions. The charging port supports both standard AC charging and DC fast charging up to 150kW, enabling a top-up from 10% to 80% in just 19 minutes. Vehicle-to-load functionality allows users to power small gadgets and appliances directly from the battery. The suspension setup utilizes a MacPherson front and multi-link rear configuration, ensuring a balanced ride quality for both urban commuting and highway cruising.

Safety Systems and Connected Services

Nissan equips the Primera with the Nissan ProPilot suite of advanced driver-assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking. Lane departure warning, blind spot warning, and rear crossing traffic alert further enhance safety, while an intelligent all-around view monitor provides a 360-degree camera perspective. New purchasers receive a complimentary three-year subscription to the MyNissan Connect app, enabling remote door locking, air-conditioning control, and vehicle start capabilities. The digital ecosystem also includes a car finder, digital key, and real-time vehicle status monitoring, ensuring owners maintain seamless connectivity with their electric sedan.