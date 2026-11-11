Nissan Philippines launches Primera sedan and Navara Pro plug‑in hybrid

Nissan Philippines unveils the Primera fully electric sedan and the Navara Pro plug‑in hybrid pickup, detailing pricing, features and performance for local buyers. The launch highlights Nissan's electrification strategy in the Philippines.

Nissan Philippines has officially introduced two new electrified vehicles to the local market: the Primera, a fully electric sedan, and the Navara Pro, a plug‑in hybrid pickup built in cooperation with Dongfeng through the joint venture Zhengzhou Nissan. The launch, announced during the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show, marks a significant step in Nissan's electrification roadmap in the country.

Core Details of the Navara Pro

The Navara Pro is offered in two trims, VE and LE, with retail prices of P2.498 million and P2.698 million respectively. Both variants come with a 4WD layout and an introductory discount of P50,000, bringing their initial costs to P2.448 million and P2.648 million.

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The pickup rests on a body‑on‑frame chassis and features a 1.5‑liter gasoline engine paired with a permanent‑magnet synchronous motor and a 20.24‑kWh battery. Combined output totals 209hp and 350Nm from the electric setup, while the engine alone delivers 141hp and 220Nm. The vehicle offers a 75‑km electric‑only range and can be charged from 20% to 100% in about three hours using a Type‑2 charger.

Feature Highlights and Design

Exterior styling includes an LED light bar and a matte‑black grille with silver accents, giving the Navara Pro a rugged, modern look. The LE trim adds a power‑operated tailgate, running boards, cargo steps and a power tonneau cover. Both trims offer a 12V and two 220V power outlets in the vehicle‑to‑load panel.

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Inside, the Navara Pro sports leather‑trimmed seats, a 10‑inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.6‑inch touchscreen that supports Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The LE variant includes a 12‑speaker Focal premium audio system, whereas the VE comes with a six‑speaker standard setup. Power windows, auto‑lock/unlock and a rear‑view mirror with auto‑dimming are standard across the board.

Driver‑Assist and Off‑Road Capability

Nissan equips both trims with the Intelligent Mobility driver‑assist suite, featuring ProPilot adaptive cruise control, lane‑departure prevention and traffic‑jam assistance. A 3D around‑view monitor supplies moving‑object detection from all angles.

Off‑road performance is enhanced by a selectable 4WD system, an electronic rear‑locking differential and a multi‑link rear suspension. The pickup can wade up to 700mm, and its 18‑inch alloy wheels can be swapped from stock highway‑terrain to all‑terrain tires for rougher excursions.

Implications for Filipino Buyers

With prices anchored around the mid‑two‑million Philippine peso range, the Navara Pro offers an affordable electrified option for commercial and recreational use in the Philippines. The 75‑km electric range and 209hp total output position it competitively against rivals such as the BYD Shark 6 and the Toyota Hilux BEV.