Nissan Philippines Launches Navara Pro Plug-in Hybrid with P2.448M Price

Nissan Philippines officially releases the Navara Pro Plug-in Hybrid, featuring PHEV technology, 4x4 drivetrain, and starting at P2.448 million for the VE variant.

Nissan Philippines has officially launched the Navara Pro Plug-in Hybrid, marking the vehicle's full market entry after months of anticipation following initial teasers in June. The automaker confirmed two distinct trim levels for the electrified pickup, providing consumers with clear pricing structures for the new technology. The entry-level VE 4x4 model is available for P2.448 million, while the fully equipped LE 4x4 variant is priced at P2.648 million. These figures represent introductory rates that will remain active for a limited promotional window before standard pricing takes effect.

Navara Pro Pricing Structure and Variants

Nissan Philippines announced that the introductory prices for both the VE 4x4 and LE 4x4 variants will increase by P50,000 once the current promotional period concludes. This price adjustment applies uniformly to both trims, ensuring that the premium for the higher specification remains constant after the initial launch phase. The VE 4x4 serves as the accessible entry point for buyers seeking electrified utility, whereas the LE 4x4 offers additional luxury features for those willing to pay the P2.648 million premium. These specific pricing details provide a transparent cost framework for potential buyers evaluating the total cost of ownership for a plug-in hybrid pickup truck in the local market.

Also read PAGASA Declares Very Strong El Nino, Drought May Hit Whole Philippines by March 2027

Powertrain Specifications and Performance

The Navara Pro Plug-in Hybrid is built around a sophisticated electrified powertrain that integrates a single electric motor, a 1.5-liter internal combustion engine, and a 20.24kWh battery pack. The electric motor delivers 209 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque, while the 1.5-liter engine contributes an additional 141 horsepower and 220 Nm of torque. This combination allows the vehicle to operate in an all-electric mode for up to 75 kilometers on a single charge, significantly reducing fuel consumption for daily commuting. Nissan has not yet disclosed the combined driving range when both the battery and fuel tank are full, leaving that specific metric for future technical briefings.

Drivetrain Configuration and Off-Road Capabilities

Both the VE 4x4 and LE 4x4 variants come standard with a robust four-wheel-drive system designed to handle diverse driving conditions. The drivetrain includes selectable driving modes such as 2H for standard highway driving, 4H for slippery surfaces, and 4L for maximum torque during off-roading. An electronic locking rear differential is included to enhance traction in challenging terrains, ensuring the Navara Pro maintains its utility vehicle reputation. This comprehensive drivetrain setup provides drivers with the flexibility to switch between electric efficiency and rugged off-road performance seamlessly.

Advertisement

Tech Features and Trim Differentiation

Standard equipment across all Navara Pro Plug-in Hybrid models includes the full Nissan ProPilot suite for advanced driver assistance, a 14.6-inch central touchscreen display, and complete compatibility with the MyNissan Connect app for remote vehicle management. Buyers who choose the higher LE 4x4 variant receive exclusive upgrades, including powered accessories for the cargo bed and an enhanced 12-speaker Focal premium sound system. These additional features in the LE trim cater to customers seeking greater comfort and convenience without sacrificing the core technological capabilities shared with the base model.

Market Positioning and Future Outlook

The official release of the Navara Pro Plug-in Hybrid follows a period of strategic teasing by Nissan Philippines, indicating a calculated approach to generating consumer interest before the final reveal. This launch positions the electrified pickup as a competitive option in the utility vehicle segment, appealing to buyers interested in reduced emissions and advanced connectivity. The clear distinction between the P2.448 million and P2.648 million variants allows the automaker to address different budget segments within the premium pickup market. Interested consumers are encouraged to evaluate how the 75km electric range and PHEV technology align with their specific daily driving requirements and load-carrying needs.