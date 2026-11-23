Nissan Philippines launches the Navara Pro PHEV at P2.698M. We compare it against the BYD Shark 6 premium pickup on price, range, and specs.

Nissan Philippines has officially launched the highly anticipated Navara Pro PHEV, marking a significant entry into the electrified commercial vehicle market. The new plug-in hybrid model, manufactured by Zhengzhou Nissan in partnership with Dongfeng, sits above the company's traditional diesel lineup. This launch positions the legacy automaker to compete directly with the popular BYD Shark 6 in the mid-size pickup segment. The following analysis utilizes the range-topping variants of each truck to provide an accurate assessment of the current market landscape in the country.

Exterior Dimensions and Ground Clearance

The Navara Pro PHEV measures 5,457mm in length, making it 37mm longer than the BYD Shark. Conversely, the BYD truck is 11mm wider than its Nissan counterpart. Both vehicles share a water-wading depth of 700mm, ensuring comparable capability for off-road water crossings. The Navara Pro PHEV offers a slight edge in ground clearance at 232mm, which is 2mm higher than the BYD model. These physical dimensions place both electrified pickups firmly in the larger end of the mid-size category.

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Safety Features and Interior Technology

Advanced driver-assistance systems are standard across both the Navara Pro PHEV and the BYD Shark Premium. The BYD truck includes additional safety specifications such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert to enhance driver awareness. Inside the cabin, the Nissan variant features a massive 14.6-inch fixed infotainment touchscreen. The BYD Shark utilizes a 12.8-inch touchscreen that rotates for optimal viewing angles. Despite the screen size difference, both vehicles provide dual-zone climate control and rear air-con vents for passenger comfort.

Battery Capacity and Electric Range

Electrification specifications reveal a clear distinction in battery performance between the two manufacturers. The Navara Pro PHEV is equipped with a 20.24kWh battery pack, while the BYD Shark utilizes a larger 29.6 kWh unit. Nissan Philippines has published an electric vehicle range of 75km for the new pickup. This figure is 25km less than the electric range offered by the BYD Shark. The total combined range for the Navara has not yet been released by the automaker. Both trucks use identical 31.6-inch diameter tires with a 265/65 R18 specification, which are approximately an inch taller than standard diesel pickups.

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Pricing and Market Positioning

The pricing structure highlights a competitive strategy from both brands in the Philippine market. The Nissan Navara Pro PHEV LE carries a sticker price of P2,698,000. An introductory price of P2,648,000 is available to early adopters. The BYD Shark Premium is priced lower at P2,618,000. This price difference of P80,000 may influence buyer decisions when weighing the additional electric range against the larger battery capacity of the BYD. The Navara offers a more traditional mechanical approach with its drivetrain, whereas the BYD employs a dual-motor setup.

Drivetrain Architecture and Engineering

The engineering philosophy behind these electrified body-on-frame pickups differs significantly. Nissan utilizes a single electric motor paired with a mechanical four-wheel-drive system and a rigid rear axle. The BYD Shark employs a dual-motor electric all-wheel-drive system with an independent rear suspension. This architectural choice results in different driving dynamics and maintenance profiles for owners. The Navara follows a familiar route for legacy automotive brands, while BYD implements modern electric vehicle architecture. These mechanical differences define the core identity of each vehicle in the evolving commercial transport sector.