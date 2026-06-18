Nissan Kicks: Same Name, Different Game in Japan and Southeast Asia

Nissan launches the all-new Kicks in Japan, but it's not as different from the American version as you might think. We compare the two crossovers in design, powertrain, and price.

Nissan has introduced the all-new Kicks in Japan , but a closer look reveals it's the same model that was launched in the American market back in 2024.

This launch in Nissan's home market coincides with the appearance of the Kicks' regional counterpart at PIMS 2026. The question on everyone's mind is: what's the difference between these two crossovers? Both share the same Nissan badge, nameplate, and 'e-Power' suffix, but they have distinct features. Starting with the design, the two Kicks are already on different paths.

The Southeast Asian Kicks is styled more aggressively, with defined wheel arches, rugged plastic cladding, and a more sloped tailgate, giving it a longer appearance. In contrast, the USDM/JDM Kicks has a more mainstream, tame design, with a side profile similar to the Toyota Corolla Cross. The split in design extends to their front fascias, with the Philippine-bound version having an aggressive scowl and the Japanese model featuring a tightly-arranged grille and lighting elements.

Under the hood, both feature Nissan's e-Power technology, but with different engine sizes. The Japan-bound Kicks has a 1.4-liter engine, while the ASEAN version has a 1.2-liter engine serving as the generator. The Japanese version's larger setup produces more power, at 143hp and 315Nm of torque, compared to the Philippine-bound version's 134hp and 280Nm.

Japanese customers can opt for an additional rear motor for all-wheel drive, the e-4orce setup, which provides an extra 68hp and 140Nm of torque and improves cornering performance and ride comfort. The range-topping G variant of the Japanese Nissan Kicks with e-4orce all-wheel drive is priced at ¥4,248,200 (around P1.602 million).

Nissan Philippines hasn't given an indicative price for the updated Kicks previewed at BIMS and PIMS, but its price in Thailand ranges from 839,000 Thai baht (about P1.534 million) to 929,000 Thai baht (around P1.698 million). What do you think of the Kicks we're missing out on? Let us know in the comments which version of Nissan's electrified crossover you prefer





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Nissan Kicks E-Power Japan Southeast Asia Automotive Crossover

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