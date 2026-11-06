Nissan Introduces Primera EV in Philippines at P1.999 Million

Nissan launches the fully electric Primera EV in the Philippines, featuring 500km range and advanced tech for P1.999 million during its introductory period.

Nissan has officially introduced its fully electric Primera EV to the Philippine automotive market. This strategic entry into the local segment establishes the brand as a key player in the rapidly growing electrification sector. The vehicle is available as a single variant designed to offer competitive value in the midsize sedan category.

Competitive Pricing Strategy for Nissan

Nissan is offering the Primera EV at an introductory price of P1.999 million. This promotional rate applies specifically during the initial launch phase to encourage early adoption. Once the promotional period concludes, the vehicle will revert to its standard retail price of P2.099 million. This pricing structure positions the sedan as a competitive option against established internal combustion engine models and other electric rivals.

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Technical Specifications and Performance Metrics

The Nissan Primera EV is powered by a front-mounted single motor combined with a 58kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery pack. This configuration delivers a maximum power output of 215hp and 305Nm of torque. Engineers have calibrated the system to achieve an estimated driving range of 500km on a single charge. These specifications aim to address common range anxiety while providing adequate performance for daily commuting and longer trips.

Dimensional Analysis and Cabin Features

Measuring 4,930mm in length, 1,895mm in width, and 1,487mm in height, the vehicle offers substantial interior volume. The sedan is slightly longer than the Toyota Camry and exceeds the length of the Tesla Model 3 by approximately 200mm. Inside, occupants find zero-gravity seats upholstered in leather with massaging, heating, and cooling capabilities. An expansive glass roof contributes to the ultra-quiet cabin environment that Nissan has engineered.

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Technology Integration and Safety Systems

The cockpit centers around a large 15.6-inch multimedia screen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Audio is delivered through a 12-speaker sound system to enhance the passenger experience. Safety and convenience are managed by the latest version of Nissan ProPilot. This advanced driver-assist system includes adaptive cruise control, lane intervention features, and an around-view monitoring setup for precise parking.

Strategic Market Position and Availability

The Nissan Primera EV is a rebadged version of the N7 model, which underwent testing in China earlier this year. Its arrival marks a significant expansion for Nissan in the sparse midsize electric sedan segment in the Philippines. Local consumers can now evaluate this new alternative to traditional gasoline-powered sedans. The official launch solidifies Nissan's commitment to providing diverse electrified options for the domestic market.