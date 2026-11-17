Nissan partners with Food Reborn to create high-strength exterior car panels from pineapple leaf fiber, reducing waste in motorsports and automotive manufacturing.

Nissan has joined forces with Food Reborn to develop a groundbreaking sustainable material for automotive manufacturing, specifically targeting the racing industry. The collaboration focuses on creating exterior car components using natural-fiber-reinforced plastic derived from pineapple leaf fiber. This innovative approach aims to significantly reduce reliance on traditional natural resources while expanding the application of eco-friendly materials in high-performance vehicles. The partnership represents a strategic move to utilize agricultural byproducts that are typically discarded, turning them into valuable industrial inputs.

Pineapple Leaf Composite Manufacturing Process

The core of this innovation lies in the unique processing of fibers extracted from pineapple leaves. The natural-fiber-reinforced plastic is produced through a specialized method that converts these agricultural fibers into flat yarns. Once formed into yarn, the material is woven into fabric and subsequently integrated into a high-performance composite structure. This meticulous process allows the raw plant material to achieve the durability and structural integrity required for automotive exterior panels. The resulting composite is designed to meet the rigorous demands of racing categories that now mandate the use of sustainable materials for body modifications.

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Nissan highlights that this material offers superior tensile strength compared to conventional flax-based natural fiber alternatives. This performance metric is critical for automotive applications where safety and durability cannot be compromised. The company notes that over 50 million tons of pineapple leaves are discarded annually, representing a massive underutilized resource. By tapping into this vast supply of waste material, the partnership addresses both environmental concerns and the need for lightweight, strong automotive components.

Corporate Leadership Perspectives on Innovation

Tatsuzo Tomita, a corporate executive at Nissan Technology Development, emphasized the practical benefits of this sustainable composite. He stated that the material delivers the high level of performance necessary for demanding environments such as motorsports. Tomita described the initiative as an exemplification of Nissan's strength as an automaker, particularly in its ability to go beyond simply developing technologies and materials. He noted that the company has the ability to bring these innovations to life in vehicles, ultimately delivering tangible value to customers.

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Etsuko Uda, the representative director and chief executive officer of Food Reborn, echoed the significance of the collaboration. Uda described transforming agricultural byproducts like pineapple leaves into high-performance materials for automotive and sporting goods as highly significant. She highlighted that her company is driven by a deep conviction to unlock new possibilities through such innovations. Both executives emphasized their dedication to contributing to a sustainable society through continuous technological advancement and the creation of new values in the industrial sector.

Strategic Impact on Motorsports and Industry

The introduction of these pineapple-based natural-fiber-reinforced plastic parts marks a shift in how racing categories define sustainability. Teams are increasingly required to modify exterior body panels using eco-friendly materials without sacrificing speed or safety. This new composite allows manufacturers to comply with environmental regulations while maintaining competitive performance. The use of pineapple leaf fiber provides a viable alternative to carbon fiber and other non-biodegradable composites traditionally used in racing.

This development opens new avenues for the automotive industry to reduce its carbon footprint. By integrating waste products from the food industry into high-tech manufacturing, Nissan and Food Reborn are creating a circular economy model. The success of this initiative could encourage other automakers to explore similar partnerships with agricultural sectors. It also sets a precedent for the use of bio-based materials in consumer vehicles, potentially leading to more widespread adoption of sustainable components in future car models.

Future Outlook and Material Potential

The collaboration between Nissan and Food Reborn is not limited to exterior panels. The companies are exploring further applications for this material across various automotive parts. The scalability of pineapple leaf fiber production remains a key factor in its widespread adoption. With millions of tons of leaves available annually, the supply chain has the potential to support large-scale manufacturing demands.

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As the automotive industry continues to prioritize sustainability, innovations like this will become increasingly important. The partnership demonstrates that waste reduction and high-performance engineering are not mutually exclusive. Nissan's commitment to technological innovation suggests that more bio-based materials may enter the market in the coming years. This could fundamentally change how vehicles are constructed and recycled, contributing to a more sustainable future for transportation globally.