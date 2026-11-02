Learjet 60 crashes in Palm Beach County, killing nine on board

A Learjet 60 crashed in a residential area of Palm Beach County, Florida, killing all nine people on board. The jet was en route from Austin to the Bahamas when it dove into the ground near a mobile home park.

A Learjet 60 business jet crashed into a residential area in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday afternoon, killing all nine people on board. The crash occurred at 12:50 p.m. near a busy roadway and a mobile home park, just feet from homes.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called it a horrific tragedy. The plane was en route from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft went down in Greenacres, a city of 45,000 people about 7 miles southwest of West Palm Beach. The crash site left a massive crater by the road near the entrance to a mobile home park.

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Governor Describes Cataclysmic Crash Scene

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said there were no immediate reports of anyone on the ground injured or killed. He described the crash as cataclysmic, saying it looked like a missile going down and left a big crater on the side of the road. Video from social media showed the plane plunging from the sky before exploding into a giant fireball, with thick black smoke engulfing the area. Air traffic control recordings captured the final moments.

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The pilot first reported light, clear ice that was manageable and moderate turbulence, and requested to climb another 2,000 feet. The plane was heading east at 35,000 feet when pilots reported turbulence, icing and precipitation. Moments later, the plane entered a steep dive, descending at 10,000 feet per minute, then 20,000 feet per minute, and up to 30,000 feet per minute, speeding beyond its design limits. The pilot declared an emergency, radioing mayday, mayday and reporting an overspeed condition.

Pilot Reports Overspeed And Imminent Impact

Less than 20 seconds later, the pilot said, We are going to crash into the ground. The last thing heard was We are out of time about 35 seconds after the initial mayday. Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said data showed the vertical descent rate at one point exceeded 32,000 feet per minute. The plane banked sharply to the right before impact.

Authorities did not immediately say what caused the crash or who was on the jet. The aircraft was a private plane, according to Jim Reynolds, a spokesperson for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. FAA records list the Bombardier-made Learjet 60's owner as a Delaware corporation. Canada-based Bombardier said it would fully support the investigation and cooperate as needed.

The National Transportation Safety Board launched an investigation and was expected to arrive at the crash site on Sunday and Monday. A media briefing is scheduled for Monday in West Palm Beach. The FAA is sending a team to support the NTSB investigation, Duffy said. Investigators will consider all potential factors, including icing, turbulence, and how the pilot responded, according to aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo.

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Investigators Consider Icing As Possible Cause

He said icing and turbulence could have caused the plane to stall while cruising at 34,000 feet, but investigators won't rule anything out at this early stage. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms were occurring in the area at the time. Rain pounded the region on Sunday, and a flood watch due to excessive rainfall was in effect through Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

About 600 people were being evacuated from a nearby mobile home community and relocated to two shelters in the county, said Palm Beach County Commissioner Joel Flores. The road will be closed until further notice, county officials said.