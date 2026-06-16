Nine arrested in Vietnam over cat theft ring

Authorities in Vietnam have arrested nine individuals in connection with a cat theft ring, rescuing over 400 living cats and recovering 80 deceased cats stored in ice. The group reportedly stole cats in southern Vietnam for three years, with fewer than 40 of the stolen animals returned to their owners.

According to reports from Agence France-Presse, nine individuals have been arrested in connection with a 'criminal group specializing in stealing and collecting cats'. The official newspaper of the Ho Chi Minh City police reported that over 400 living cats were rescued by authorities, while 80 deceased cats were recovered and stored in ice.

Additionally, 21 more cats were seized from another facility. In Vietnam, it is legal to consume cat and dog meat, with many restaurants openly offering these dishes.

However, vendors selling animal products must possess a certification showing the origin of the animals. The police reportedly raided the group after receiving numerous reports of animal theft in Ho Chi Minh City. The suspects allegedly admitted to stealing cats in southern Vietnam for three years. It is reported that fewer than 40 of the stolen animals have been returned to their owners, according to a statement from Humane World for Animals on Tuesday.

However, it is estimated that over 100 of the rescued cats eventually died due to the hardships they endured in captivity.

'While efforts are continuing to reunite stolen cats with their families, our main concern is for the cats who remain at the police station as evidence during the prosecution,' said Karanvir Kukreja of Humane World for Animals. The group reportedly provided food and air conditioning to the cats' location to prevent them from overheating





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Cat Theft Ring Vietnam Animal Theft Ho Chi Minh City Humane World For Animals

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