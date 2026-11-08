Nikola Jokic Leads Denver Nuggets Past Indiana Pacers in Mexico City

Nikola Jokic delivers a dominant performance as the Denver Nuggets defeat the Indiana Pacers 114-102 at Arena CDMX during the NBA Global Games in Mexico City on Saturday.

The Denver Nuggets secured a decisive 114-102 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, November 7, 2026. Nikola Jokic anchored the win with a versatile statistical line that included 19 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists, earning continuous cheers from the sellout crowd of more than 20,000 spectators.

Jokic Dominates Despite Pacers Rally

Nikola Jokic proved that he did not require a triple-double to control the narrative of the game, as the three-time NBA Most Valuable Player maintained composure throughout the contest. The Denver center played a pivotal role in stifling the Indiana Pacers' offense, particularly during the first half where the Nuggets built a commanding 64-41 halftime lead. Indiana attempted a dramatic comeback in the second half, scoring 37 points in the third quarter to narrow the gap to just 102-95 with 7:27 remaining. However, the Nuggets responded effectively to preserve their victory.

Also read Stephen Curry leads Warriors past Heat 120-100 with 29 points

Key Contributors And Season Debut

The Denver Nuggets received significant support from their roster beyond their superstar center. Jamal Murray contributed 16 points and eight assists, while Cameron Johnson added 18 points to the winning effort. A notable moment for the Nuggets came from Spencer Jones, who scored 13 points off the bench in his season debut after missing the first seven games due to a hamstring injury. Jones made a crucial cut to the basket, allowing Murray to deliver the ball for a score that helped Denver re-establish a double-digit lead late in the fourth quarter.

Pacers Struggle Without Haliburton

The Indiana Pacers faced a significant challenge in the absence of All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who missed the trip due to a hamstring strain. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 23 points, attempting to carry the offensive load in Haliburton's absence. Larry Nance Jr. also provided strong support, adding 15 points and tying a career best with five three-pointers. Despite these individual efforts, the Pacers could not overcome the early deficit established by the Denver Nuggets.

Advertisement

Historic Setting And Crowd Reaction

The game marked the first time in franchise history that both teams played in Mexico City, adding a layer of historical significance to the NBA Global Games event. The Nuggets had previously appeared in Mexico once, in a 2006 pre-season game against the Golden State Warriors in Monterrey, while the Pacers had never played on Mexican soil. The atmosphere at Arena CDMX was electric, with the crowd chanting "MVP" for Jokic throughout the evening. Aaron Gordon addressed the fans before tip-off in Spanish, saying "Vamos Nuggets. Viva Mexico," to enthusiastic applause.

Global Expansion And Fan Engagement

Nikola Jokic expressed appreciation for the global reach of the NBA and the passionate support from Mexican fans, noting the emotional connection they have with the sport. The event took place during Day of the Dead week, the third consecutive year the NBA has staged games in the region. Between quarters, the organization honored several former NBA players with Mexican ties, including Danilo Galliari, Nene Hilario, Greivis Vasquez, and Horacio Llamas, the first Mexican-born player in the league. This celebration highlighted the deepening ties between the NBA and the Mexican basketball community.