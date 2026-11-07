Nida Blanca Murder Case: Philip Medel Jr. Retracts Confession, Claims Torture

Philip Medel Jr. retracted his confession in the Nida Blanca killing, saying police tortured him, as prosecutors pursued charges in 2003.

The killing of Nida Blanca, a 65-year-old actress, returned to public attention after Philip Medel Jr. admitted to the crime and named Roger 'Rod' Lawrence Strunk, the actress's husband, as the mastermind. A few days later, Medel withdrew his statements and said he had been forced into the confession.

The case was revisited in an episode of the program Philippine Controversies Revisited, which described the condition of the body in graphic detail. Blanca's body was found in the backseat of her parked car on the sixth floor of a commercial building in the city, and she was barely recognizable.

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Nida Blanca Killing Details and Crime Scene Evidence

Medico-legal findings showed that Nida Blanca suffered 13 stab wounds on various parts of her body. A deep wound to her neck caused her immediate death.

The same report found that both sides of her ribs were broken. Initial investigation and forensic analysis indicated that the attack took place at a vacant parking space, after which Blanca was carried and placed inside her parked car.

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Investigators faced difficulties identifying those behind the crime because no murder weapon was recovered at the scene. The only item found was a broken umbrella owned by Rod Strunk, which was allegedly used to stab Blanca under the armpit.

Philip Medel Jr. Confession and Torture Claims

Philip Medel Jr. confessed on November 19, 2001, five days after Nida Blanca was buried, and said a client had hired him to kill her. He told investigators he surrendered because he could no longer bear the guilt of the crime.

Medel said a middleman, Michael Martinez, recruited him and introduced him to a man known as Rad, whom he later learned was Strunk. He claimed Rad, or Strunk, ordered him to frighten the actress into signing documents related to her properties and her last will.

According to Medel's account, Strunk and Blanca were expected to have dinner on the night of November 6, after which Strunk would take her to his car, where Medel was waiting. Early on November 7, Medel said he woke to a commotion, saw Strunk and two women attacking the target, and joined in by stabbing her with a military knife.

Medel said he learned the next morning that the victim was Nida Blanca. Four days after confessing, he claimed he had been tortured by police and said he did not know Strunk. The police denied the torture allegation, and the National Bureau of Investigation and the Commission on Human Rights looked into the claim.

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Rod Strunk Extradition Request and Court Filings

The Philippine government requested the extradition of Rod Strunk from the United States District Court in California, but a US Federal Court denied the request. Strunk had left the Philippines for the United States in January 2002, reportedly to visit his ailing mother.

Kaye Torres, the only daughter of Nida Blanca from her first marriage, said her mother's marriage was strained by alleged drug use and infidelity on Strunk's part. Torres also said her mother complained about Strunk's finances and his growing greed, including his wish to have his name on a property title in the States.

According to Torres, Blanca made a last will leaving her estate valued at approximately P85 million to Torres and excluding Strunk from any inheritance. Investigators considered this a possible motive, and Vicente Polinar, an engineer, was named a person of interest for allegedly conducting surveillance on Blanca a week before the killing.

Michael Martinez was also named a person of interest. Investigators reported that 15 fingerprint specimens taken from Blanca's car did not match Medel or Strunk, and blood found on the clothing and knife allegedly used by Medel did not match Blanca or Medel.

A renewed investigation followed, and in February 2003 the Department of Justice pursued the filing of cases in court. The PNP Crime Laboratory's findings on the fingerprints and blood remained central to the case as the charges moved forward.