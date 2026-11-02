Nicole Moves to Bohol to Reconnect with Filipino Roots

Social media personality Nicole relocates to Bohol with her 11 dogs. She shares her journey to model for Vogue Philippines and engage with her heritage on TikTok.

Nicole, a prominent social media personality, has established a new chapter in her life by relocating to the island province of Bohol. This move marks a significant shift for the content creator, who has recently been documenting her daily experiences and reconnecting with her cultural heritage in the Philippines.

Nicole Returns to Bohol for Cultural Reconnection

Nicole and her family originally relocated to the United Kingdom when she was four years old. After years of living abroad, she moved back to Bohol in 2025 to immerse herself in her Filipino roots. Since the relocation, she has been actively sharing her life on the island, capturing moments that range from taking boats to the mainland to running local errands.

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Her online presence continues to grow rapidly on TikTok, where she currently boasts over 350,000 followers and 7 million likes. The content she shares includes her journey of learning the Tagalog language, exploring fashion and beauty trends, and engaging with the local community in Bohol.

Nicole Lands Vogue Philippines Modeling Role in Cebu

Beyond her status as an online influencer, Nicole is also an established model with a growing portfolio in print media. Her recent success includes securing a feature in Vogue Philippines after discovering an open casting call on Instagram. The magazine was specifically seeking fresh faces from the Visayas region for the campaign.

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Responding to the opportunity, Nicole traveled to Cebu to attend the casting call. Her performance resulted in her being selected for the campaign, further solidifying her position in the local fashion industry. This achievement highlights her transition from digital content creation to mainstream editorial work.

Nicole Manages Large Household of Dogs in Bohol

Life in Bohol also involves managing a large household of pets. Nicole describes herself as a proud fur mom to 11 aspin dogs. She frequently posts videos documenting her adventures with the animals, showcasing her commitment to animal welfare and her integration into the local lifestyle in Bohol.

In a recent TikTok video, Nicole thanked her followers for their support, which she credited for enabling her move to the Philippines. She expressed that the primary goal of the relocation was to gain new life experiences and deepen her connection to her background.

Nicole Signs with Status by Sparkle Management

To further her professional career, Nicole has officially signed with Status by Sparkle. This agency representation marks a strategic step in her career, providing her with the resources to expand her influence in both the digital and fashion sectors. The partnership is expected to bring more visibility to her projects in Bohol and beyond.

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As Nicole continues to document her life in Bohol, she remains a central figure in the digital landscape. Her story of returning to the Philippines to embrace her heritage resonates with many followers who are interested in lifestyle and cultural reconnection. Her upcoming projects under Status by Sparkle will likely feature more collaborations with local brands and organizations in the Visayas region.