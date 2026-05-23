Nicole Borromeo Named Miss Worldwide Philippines for 2026

The newly launched Artes World Organization is redefining beauty pageants with its Miss Worldwide and Mister Worldwide platforms. Focusing on cultural exchange and the performing arts, the platform aims to bring Asian arts together. Joining Nicole as one of the Philippines' titleholders is Jason Lopez, who was named Mister Worldwide Philippines 2026, under the organization.

Photo: Nicole Borromeo /IGSharing her thoughts on representing the Philippines under the platform, the'As someone with a deep love for art, music, and creative expression, being chosen as the first-ever Miss Worldwide Philippines feels incredibly meaningful and aligned with who I am,' Nicole said.

'What makes Miss Worldwide so special to me is how it beautifully combines my love for pageantry with the world of musicals, arts, and culture. It creates a space where creatives and performers are not only seen, but truly celebrated,' she added.

'I've always believed that art has the power to bring people together regardless of language or background, which is why I'm so honored to represent a platform that embraces different talents, passions, and stories. Being given the opportunity to serve as an ambassador for arts and culture while representing the Philippines on an international stage makes this journey feel even more special and close to my heart,' she said





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Artes World Organization Beauty Pageants Nicole Borromeo Jason Lopez Miss Worldwide Philippines Mister Worldwide Philippines

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