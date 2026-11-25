The National Irrigation Administration has partnered with Feedmix Specialist Inc. II to launch a P95 million aquaculture project in Nueva Ecija, aiming for significant tilapia production increases.

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) has officially executed a significant long-term partnership with Feedmix Specialist, Inc. II. This agreement establishes a comprehensive 25-year operational contract for the management and development of a major aquaculture facility. The designated site for this expansive agricultural project is located within the Pantabangan Reservoir in the province of Nueva Ecija. The primary objective of this strategic initiative is to substantially boost national fish production capabilities and enhance food security through modern aquatic farming techniques.

Strategic Investment and Phased Development Plan

The substantial project carries a proposed total investment value of P95 million, which will be deployed across multiple phases to ensure sustainable growth. The NIA has outlined a specific development timeline that targets the installation of at least 500 fish cages within the first five years of operations. Each individual cage is designed with an 18-meter diameter, creating an approximate operational area of 254 square meters. This phased approach allows for systematic scaling of production capacity while minimizing initial environmental and logistical risks.

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Production Targets and Infrastructure Specifications

Once fully operational, the aquaculture facility is projected to achieve a massive increase in annual output. The NIA states that the initial production phase is expected to yield between 4,000 and 5,000 metric tons of medium- and large-sized tilapia annually. Upon reaching full capacity, the farm's production is projected to surge to between 20,000 and 25,000 metric tons per year. To support this level of activity, the facility will encompass Zones 1 and 4 of the Pantabangan Reservoir, featuring essential infrastructure such as mooring systems, boats, offices, staff housing, and feed warehouses.

High-Level Oversight and Administrative Signatures

The signing ceremony was observed by key government officials, including Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel. NIA Administrator Eddie Guillen served as the primary signatory for the government agency, formally executing the agreement alongside representatives from Feedmix Specialist, Inc. II. This high-level oversight underscores the strategic importance the government places on integrating large-scale infrastructure with food production goals. The presence of senior agricultural leadership signals strong institutional support for the project's implementation and regulatory compliance.

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Community Benefits and Environmental Sustainability Goals

The NIA emphasizes that the development of aquaculture activities in the Pantabangan Reservoir is designed to deliver broad socioeconomic benefits. The initiative is expected to contribute directly to national food production metrics while creating new livelihood opportunities for local communities. Furthermore, the project aims to foster local economic development through associated service industries and employment. The agency highlights a commitment to promoting responsible and sustainable utilization of water resources throughout the project's lifecycle.

Economic Impact on Local Markets and Supply Chains

The introduction of large-scale tilapia production will likely influence local market dynamics and supply chain stability. With a potential output of up to 25,000 metric tons, the farm will serve as a major supplier for regional and potentially national markets. This scale of production can help stabilize fish prices and ensure consistent availability of a critical protein source. The integration of support facilities like feed warehouses also suggests ancillary business opportunities for local suppliers and service providers in Nueva Ecija.