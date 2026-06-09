NHA Orders Rapid Assessment of Mindanao Housing Projects After Major Earthquake

The National Housing Authority (NHA) is conducting rapid assessments of its housing project sites in Mindanao following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Sarangani. NHA General Manager Joeben Tai has directed regional offices to inspect shelters and community facilities to ensure safety and structural integrity. The agency is also preparing to disburse emergency cash aid through its Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) and exploring long-term shelter solutions for families with completely destroyed homes.

The National Housing Authority ( NHA ) has initiated a rapid assessment of its project sites in Mindanao , with a focus on areas impacted by the destructive magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Sarangani province on June 8.

NHA General Manager Joeben Tai, speaking to The Manila Times via Viber, has directed the agency's regional offices in Regions 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), 11 (Davao Region), 12 (Soccsksargen), and 13 (Caraga) to conduct thorough site inspections. These inspections aim to evaluate the condition of housing units and community facilities, ensuring the safety of residents and the structural integrity of resettlement shelters.

Tai emphasized the agency's commitment to protecting lives, stating that the assessments are a critical first step in providing timely aid. He also confirmed that the NHA is coordinating closely with regional offices and local government units (LGUs) in the affected areas to deliver appropriate and swift assistance to housing beneficiaries and other families severely impacted by the earthquake.

In times of disaster, the NHA provides financial assistance through its Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), according to Assistant General Manager Alvin Feliciano, a former newsman, in a separate interview. To prepare for this, regional offices, in partnership with concerned LGUs, are monitoring housing projects and verifying data for both official beneficiaries and other affected households.

This effort is focused on creating a master list of EHAP beneficiaries, which will grant partially or totally damaged homes with cash aid for repair and reconstruction. Beyond immediate financial relief, Tai indicated that the NHA is also planning long-term solutions. The agency is exploring the construction of new permanent shelters for families whose homes were completely destroyed. This initiative will be evaluated under the NHA's Housing Assistance Program for Calamity Victims.

The NHA chief reiterated that the agency is working in close coordination with national and local disaster response agencies to monitor the ground situation and prioritize the welfare and immediate rehabilitation needs of all affected housing beneficiaries in Mindanao. He assured the public that the NHA is ready to deliver programs that help disaster victims get back on their feet.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the strong earthquake was widely felt across Mindanao, with significant impact in General Santos City and surrounding areas. The NHA operates as an attached agency of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, underscoring its central role in the nation's housing and urban development agenda





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NHA Earthquake Mindanao Housing Assessment EHAP Disaster Relief Sarangani

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