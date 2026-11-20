National Grid Corporation of the Philippines places Visayas under yellow alert Saturday afternoon due to multiple power plant outages and derated capacities, risking interruptions.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines ( NGCP) has officially placed the Visayas power grid under a yellow alert status starting this Saturday afternoon. This advisory, set to remain in effect from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., indicates a critical reduction in the operational reserve margin available to sustain the region's energy needs.

Immediate Triggers For Grid Alert Status

The grid operator cited specific technical constraints as the primary drivers for this emergency declaration. According to the NGCP advisory, the unavailability of the TVI 2 power plant due to an unplanned outage significantly contributed to the alert. Additionally, scheduled maintenance activities affecting the PCPC and KSPC 2 plants, categorized as planned outages, further strained the system's capacity.

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The NGCP also highlighted the de-rated capacity of the TVI 1 plant as a compounding factor. These combined mechanical failures and scheduled maintenance windows have reduced the total available generation capacity below the threshold required for optimal grid stability during the peak evening hours.

Long-Term Unavailability Of Power Assets

Behind this immediate alert lies a broader issue of sustained power plant unavailabilities affecting the Visayas grid over recent months. The NGCP disclosed that eight power plants are currently on forced outage in November, leaving fewer resources to balance the grid. This figure represents a significant portion of the region's total generating capacity during a period of high demand.

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The history of these outages extends further back than the current month. The data reveals that one plant has been offline since October, two plants have been unavailable since September, and another two have been out of service since August. Additionally, a single plant has been experiencing issues since June, indicating persistent maintenance or structural challenges for some facilities.

Historical Context Of Outage Duration

The timeline of forced outages illustrates a pattern of long-term disruptions impacting the grid's reliability metrics. The NGCP reported that three plants have been offline since 2025, while one plant has been unavailable since 2024. The persistence of these outages raises questions about the long-term adequacy of the generation fleet in the region.

Furthermore, two plants have been out of service since 2023, and one critical facility has been unavailable since 2021. These long-term gaps in generation capacity mean that the grid has been operating with reduced reserves for an extended period, making it more vulnerable to short-term fluctuations in demand or unexpected additional failures.

Operational Impact On Grid Margins

In addition to completely offline facilities, a significant number of power plants are operating under constrained conditions. The NGCP stated that 22 plants are currently running on derated capacities, meaning they cannot produce their maximum potential output. This widespread reduction in efficiency further erodes the safety margin that grid operators rely on to prevent blackouts.

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A yellow alert is formally issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid's contingency requirement. This specific technical definition means that while the current electricity supply is theoretically enough to meet the immediate real-time demand, it no longer reaches the required safety margin to handle sudden spikes or unexpected generation losses.

Consumer Expectations For Saturday Evening

Residents and businesses in the Visayas region should anticipate the possibility of power interruptions during the advisory window. The yellow alert serves as a warning that the grid is operating on a tight margin, and any additional unplanned outage could trigger load shedding to protect the integrity of the transmission network.

The NGCP's advisory emphasizes that this status is a precautionary measure based on current operational data. Stakeholders are advised to remain informed through official NGCP channels for any updates regarding the duration of the alert or additional measures taken to stabilize the grid during the 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. timeframe.