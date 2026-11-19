The NFL has suspended Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua for three games following a personal conduct policy violation related to a December 2025 incident.

The National Football League announced on Thursday that it has suspended Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua for three games. This disciplinary action addresses a violation of the league's personal conduct policy, marking a significant setback for the team's offensive lineup during the latter stages of the season. The suspension began immediately upon the announcement, removing Nacua from active roster consideration starting this week.

Suspension Timeline and Return Date

Nacua is eligible to return to the team on December 14. His absence covers the Rams' upcoming schedule, which includes critical matchups against Green Bay, Kansas City, and San Francisco. The team will utilize this week as a bye week before facing the Packers on December 14, followed by a game against the Chiefs on December 3, and the 49ers on December 13. This immediate suspension overlaps with an existing absence, as Nacua had already been placed on injured reserve due to knee and toe injuries sustained in a November 8 victory over Washington.

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Details of the Conduct Violation

The suspension stems from an incident on New Year's Eve 2025 in which Nacua allegedly bit a woman and made an anti-semitic remark. These allegations triggered an internal league review and subsequent disciplinary measures. A civil lawsuit was filed against Nacua in March regarding charges of assault and battery. His legal representation denied the existence of any improper remarks and characterized the biting incident as mere horseplay, disputing the severity of the claims made in the civil complaint.

Rehabilitation and Player Status

Following the initial allegations, Nacua entered a rehabilitation facility in March and completed his stay there in time to attend the Rams' off-season program in late April. This sequence of events highlights the ongoing efforts to address the conduct issues while allowing the player to continue his professional development. The Rams selected Nacua in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he is currently in his fourth NFL campaign with the organization.

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Performance Impact and Statistical Context

The removal of Nacua from the field significantly impacts the Rams, who currently hold a 6-4 record. Despite the suspension and injuries, Nacua has contributed 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season. His absence leaves a void in the receiving corps, forcing the team to adjust its offensive strategy for the remaining games of the regular season. The Rams must now rely on other receivers to step up during these crucial late-season contests.

Future Implications for the Team

With the suspension concluding after three games, the Rams will have a decision to make regarding Nacua's availability for the final stretch of the season. The team's performance in the upcoming weeks will depend heavily on how well they can compensate for his production. The NFL's strict enforcement of personal conduct policies underscores the league's commitment to maintaining standards among its players. All attention will now shift to how the Rams manage their roster and strategy in the absence of one of their most productive offensive weapons.