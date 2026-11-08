NFL Sunday Results: Broncos Lead League, Burrow and Mahomes Win

The Denver Broncos become the first 7-2 team as Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes secure victories. Review full Sunday NFL scores and key player performances.

The Denver Broncos established themselves as the NFL's first seven-win team following a 26-21 road victory over the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Bo Nix led the offensive charge with 237 passing yards and two touchdowns, securing the win for the Broncos who improved to a 7-2 record.

Broncos Extend Winning Streak to Five Games

The Broncos have now won five consecutive games, marking a significant turnaround in their season trajectory. Despite the offensive success, the team faced challenges from the Panthers, who put up a strong fight with quarterback Bryce Young throwing for 276 yards and three touchdowns in the losing effort.

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Burrow Leads Bengals Past Falcons in Madrid

Joe Burrow orchestrated a dominant performance for the Cincinnati Bengals, leading his team to a 34-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain. Burrow completed 24-of-29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding a rushing touchdown of his own.

The win improved the Bengals to a 6-2 record, placing them level with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the top of the AFC North division. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was instrumental in the victory, recording 10 catches for 155 yards and one touchdown, drawing praise from Burrow who described Chase as having an intense impact on the game.

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Burrow continues to lead the NFL in passing yards with 2,386 and tied for the lead in touchdowns with 23. His ability to extend plays with his legs was highlighted by Chase, who noted Burrow's skill in getting out of the pocket and keeping drives alive.

Mahomes Overcomes Injury Scare Against Jets

Patrick Mahomes navigated an injury scare to guide the Kansas City Chiefs to a 35-12 victory over the New York Jets. In the second quarter, Mahomes suffered a right arm injury and lost a fumble after being sacked by Jets rookie David Bailey, prompting head coach Andy Reid to confirm Mahomes had hurt his elbow.

Despite the halftime lead of just 14-12, Mahomes returned to direct decisive drives in the second half. He threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns, completing 23-of-31 passes. The Chiefs' offense scored 21 points in the second half, including drives of 60, 82, and 57 yards in the third and fourth quarters.

Broadcast and Additional Sunday Results

While Mahomes led the Chiefs to 6-2, other teams saw significant results across the league. Dak Prescott threw for 335 yards and two touchdowns, while Javonte Williams scored the deciding touchdown on a one-yard run with 68 seconds remaining to give the Dallas Cowboys a 27-23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

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In New Orleans, the Saints edged the Cleveland Browns 23-22 in overtime on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Shough to Juwan Johnson. Cleveland's Shedeur Sanders threw a late touchdown pass to Harold Fannin but failed on a two-point conversion attempt to take the lead.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated Washington 20-13 thanks to a strong defensive stand in the final seconds. Matthew Stafford threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Puka Nacua, who caught 14 passes for 150 yards. Linebacker Myles Garrett returned from a knee injury to record three sacks and force a fumble.

In Detroit, Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 74 yards and scored the only touchdown in a 19-9 win over Miami. Dominic Zvada kicked four field goals to lift the New York Giants to a 19-11 victory in Philadelphia. Upcoming games include San Francisco hosting Las Vegas and Chicago playing at Tampa Bay.