National Food Authority Administrator Larry Lacson delays rice auction until January 2027 to buffer against severe El Nino, while raising farmer procurement limits.

The National Food Authority has confirmed its intention to delay the public auction of its aging rice inventory until the first quarter of 2027. Administrator Larry Lacson announced the strategic postponement to ensure the agency maintains sufficient buffer stocks against potential agricultural disruptions.

NFA Delays Auction Strategy for 2027

Lacson stated that the agency prefers to retain its current aging rice reserves rather than releasing them into the market immediately. The decision is driven by a desire to sustain the National Food Authority's inventory levels against unforeseen supply chain shocks. The official emphasized that holding onto these stocks is a precautionary measure to guarantee food availability during critical periods.

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Previously, the agency had reopened an auction for over 700,000 bags of aging rice following an initial failed attempt. However, Lacson clarified that there are no current plans to proceed with an auction for the remainder of this year. The administrator indicated that the agency will reassess the situation early next year before making any further moves regarding the disposal of these stocks.

Preparing for Severe Weather Conditions

A primary driver for this cautious approach is the anticipated weather pattern of the upcoming season. Lacson noted that the National Food Authority aims to begin auction processes in January once the agricultural outlook becomes clearer. The agency is closely monitoring meteorological forecasts to prepare for potential climatic challenges that could impact rice production.

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The administrator specifically cited the risk of a severe El Nino phenomenon as a major concern for national food security. If weather models predict a particularly harsh dry season, the National Food Authority would prioritize holding onto slightly aged stocks rather than depleting its reserves entirely. This strategy ensures that the country has a fallback supply in the event of significant crop failures.

Expanded Procurement for Local Farmers

In addition to inventory management, the National Food Authority has adjusted its procurement rules to support local growers. Farmers are now permitted to sell up to 500 bags of rice per cropping season, a significant increase from the previous ceiling of 200 bags per individual. This policy change aims to incentivize local production and provide greater market access for agricultural workers across the country.

The expansion of the procurement limit is designed to boost farmer incomes and encourage higher yield outputs. By allowing larger sales volumes per season, the agency hopes to stabilize supply chains and ensure that local producers can compete effectively in the national rice market.

Building Buffer Stocks for Immediate Needs

Lacson also expressed the agency's intent to procure additional rice stocks to maintain a robust buffer. The National Food Authority is currently aiming to acquire enough rice to sustain the population for at least ten days. This short-term buffer is considered essential for immediate emergency response and market stabilization.

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The administrator highlighted the urgency of securing these additional stocks while market conditions allow. By maintaining a multi-layered reserve system, including both aging stocks and fresh procurements, the National Food Authority seeks to mitigate risks associated with price volatility and supply shortages. The ultimate goal is to ensure continuous access to affordable rice for all consumers.