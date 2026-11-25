The National Food Authority has procured 175,000 metric tons of palay, about 22% of its 790,000-MT annual target, due to low harvests caused by heavy rains and reduced fertilizer use. The agency is aiming to buy an additional 380,000 MT and has raised its buying price to as much as P30 per kilogram.

The National Food Authority (NFA) has procured 175,000 metric tons (MT) of palay, equivalent to about 3.5 million bags, representing only about 22 percent of its 790,000-MT target for the year.

Heavy Rain Causes Drop in Palay Procurement

NFA Administrator Larry Lacson attributed the low procurement to heavy rains that struck crops at a critical stage and reduced farmers' harvests. He said the decline was confirmed through the agency's interviews with farmers. The volume of rice we are able to procure has decreased, a fact confirmed through our interviews with farmers, who reported a genuine drop in their harvests, Lacson said.

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In La Union, farmers who typically harvest 100 bags of palay said they ended up with only 60 bags. They also reported reduced use of fertilizers.

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Furthermore, they said the crops were struck by heavy rains at a critical stage when they should not have been. These are the factors that contributed to the slight decline in procurement, Lacson told reporters. He spoke on the sidelines of the recently held Asia-Pacific Conference on Sustainable Agricultural Mechanization 2026. Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority show palay output in the third quarter reached 3.08 million MT, down 17.77 percent from 3.75 million MT a year earlier.

Total palay production from January to September fell 5.61 percent to 12.10 million MT from 12.82 million MT last year. If we look at our overall target for the year, we're at 25% only, Lacson said, noting that current palay stock is around 175,000 MT. Lacson said the NFA has become more aggressive on pricing, increasing its palay buying price to as much as P30 per kilogram for clean and dry palay, with the lowest at P28 per kilogram.

NFA Targets Catch Up in November Harvest

So with all this, we are hoping that in this last stretch of harvest, this November and early December, we will be able to catch up, he said. The NFA is targeting 380,000 MT of palay purchases to support government programs like Benteng Bigas, Meron Na! , which sells subsidized rice for P20 per kilo, as well as to bolster reserve levels. Lacson said storage space can now accommodate around 600,000 MT.

We are hoping that during this last stretch of harvest, we can still catch up. There is more storage space, and we can accommodate roughly 600,000 MT in capacity. That's why I always tell farmers to sell their yields to the NFA, he said. Lacson said the current warehouse inventory is equivalent to around eight days' demand at 300,000 MT, which is being added to.

Lenient Procurement Rules for Storm-Damaged Palay

The NFA's buying agents are becoming more lenient in procurement operations, accepting grain from farmers even when the lot is borderline standard quality. The NFA is also awaiting approval to procure storm-damaged palay via Executive Order or when funding is available. Current funding for procurement is limited to standard-quality palay. This is one of the benefits of NFA's push for modernization.

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We have new dryers and rice mills. When we have storm-damaged or below-quality palay, it can be milled instantly. It no longer needs to be stored, he said.

Meanwhile, Lacson assured that no imported rice will be sold at the P20-per-kilogram price. He said the program will remain strictly supplied with locally produced rice and is safe from supply disruptions despite tighter harvests and looming El Nino risks. That will never happen that imported rice will be sold in the P20-per-kilogram rice program (Benteng Bigas Meron Na! ).

We still have stocks left, Lacson said. Instead, he explained that rice imports will go directly into the broader retail market to boost overall national supply. This frees up domestic harvests to sustain both the local market and the P20-per-kilogram rice program. To ensure the program's supply alongside the national buffer stock, Lacson outlined a two-pronged strategy backed by existing reserves and alternative local sourcing.

He noted that the NFA currently maintains more than eight days' worth of rice buffer stock and continues to build its inventory, giving the agency a cushion until harvests recover in the first half of next year.