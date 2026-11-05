Newsom Commutes 548 Death Sentences in California

Governor Gavin Newsom reduces over 500 death penalties to life imprisonment without parole in California, citing moral and legal concerns. The move faces opposition from victims' families and prosecutors.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he will commute the sentences of 548 individuals currently on death row in the state. These individuals will have their penalties changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole, a decision that marks the largest single exercise of clemency power in the state's modern history.

Legal Process and Supreme Court Review

The Governor's executive order initiates a complex legal procedure that requires validation from the California Supreme Court for the majority of these cases. State constitution mandates judicial approval for clemency when a felony conviction has been affirmed by the court, a circumstance applicable to 382 of the 548 commutations. This represents approximately 70 percent of the total cases affected by the announcement.

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The remaining 166 individuals received death sentences that were not reviewed by the state's highest court, allowing the Governor to grant clemency for those specific cases without further judicial intervention. The California Supreme Court will now review each of the 382 petitions to determine if the commutations align with state law and constitutional standards.

Racial Bias and Systemic Flaws

Newsom justified the decision by citing deep-seated issues within the criminal justice system, particularly regarding racial disparities and the potential for wrongful convictions. He stated that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's core values and undermines the foundations of the legal system. The Governor emphasized that the death penalty is administered in a discriminatory manner, disproportionately affecting people of color and those who cannot afford adequate legal representation.

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The American Civil Liberties Union applauded the move, with Executive Director Anthony Romero stating that the commutations reflect the justice demands an end to a racist and error-prone punishment. The ACLU has been involved in ongoing legal challenges alleging that California's death penalty statute is unconstitutional due to racial bias in its implementation.

Victims' Families and Prosecutors React

The announcement sparked immediate and fierce condemnation from victims' advocates and law enforcement officials, who argued that the decision disregards the suffering of crime victims. Patricia Wenskunas, founder of Crime Survivors, called the move offensive and outrageous, expressing heartbreak for every victim and their family members affected by the commutations.

District Attorneys across the state criticized the decision as an abuse of power. San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow described the action as sickening, noting that juries and the California Supreme Court had previously affirmed death sentences for heinous crimes. He referenced specific cases involving the murders of Rachel Newhouse, Aundria Crawford, and Kesha Gurke, stating that the Governor broke a promise to justice.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer similarly condemned the policy, characterizing it as mercy for the wolves while inflicting cruelty on the innocent. The California District Attorneys Association had previously warned Newsom against such a sweeping action, arguing that erasing judgments without considering individual case facts would be a disservice to the administration of justice.

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Historical Context and Future Implications

California has not executed anyone since 2006, despite voters upholding the death penalty in ballot measures in 2012 and 2016. The state currently holds the largest death row population in the Western Hemisphere, with inmates like Richard Allen Davis, who murdered Polly Klaas, and Randy Kraft, the Scorecard Killer, among those affected. Previous governors, including Gavin Newsom himself, had already placed a moratorium on executions in 2019.

This decision comes as Newsom prepares to leave office after eight years, with potential plans to run for president. The commutations affect 529 men and 19 women, representing a significant shift in the state's approach to capital punishment. While the Governor bears full responsibility for the decision, the California Supreme Court's review will determine the final outcome for hundreds of inmates, potentially setting a new precedent for how the state handles remaining death row cases.