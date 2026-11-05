Newport World Resorts Oktoberfest 2024 Recap Bavarian Feast and Prizes

Newport World Resorts hosted its fourth annual Oktoberfest from October 28 to 31 at The Ballroom, featuring Bavarian cuisine, live music, and major vehicle raffles.

Newport World Resorts concluded its fourth annual Oktoberfest celebration with a series of four vibrant nights at The Ballroom of Hilton Manila Newport World Resorts. The event took place from October 28 to October 31, bringing the authentic spirit of Bavaria to Manila through food, music, and competition.

Bavarian Feast and AnTon Showband Performance

Guests gathered around long communal tables to enjoy Weihenstephaner beer on tap alongside a hearty selection of traditional German cuisine. The menu featured Weiss, Wheat, and Dunkel varieties served with laugen pretzels, German breads, sausages, crispy pork knuckle, and schnitzel. Attendees also indulged in classic Oktoberfest desserts such as apple strudel and Kaiserschmarrn.

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The culinary experience was accompanied by live performances from AnTon Showband, a group returning from Bavaria to deliver authentic regional sounds. The band performed familiar Bavarian tunes and international favorites that encouraged guests to participate in sing-alongs. Their interactive performances turned the dining tables into lively stages where guests became part of the show.

Competitions and Major Vehicle Raffles

Beyond the dining and music, the event featured several competitive games that tested guest stamina and strength. Stein Holding challenged attendees to hold a full stein at arm's length for as long as possible, while Beer Chugging tested speed and endurance. Hammerschlagen added another layer of friendly rivalry that drew cheers from the rest of the ballroom.

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A significant highlight of the four-night festival was the raffle of high-value vehicles. Newport World Resorts awarded two Suzuki motorcycles and two Lambretta scooters across the event dates. A Suzuki motorcycle was given to a winner on October 28 and another on October 29. The following two nights saw a Lambretta scooter awarded on both October 30 and October 31.

DJ Badkiss and Halloween Late Night Revelry

As the night progressed, the atmosphere shifted from traditional Bavarian revelry to a contemporary party scene. DJ Badkiss took over after the final set by AnTon Showband, keeping energy levels high and giving guests another reason to stay on their feet. This transition marked a seamless blend of old-world tradition and modern nightlife entertainment.

The final evening on October 31 combined the Oktoberfest theme with a unique approach to Halloween celebrations. Instead of conventional costumes, the night focused on steins, Bavarian traditions, and late-night revelry. This progression defined the resort's approach over the four years, turning meals into sing-alongs and competitions into community events.

Future Events and Loyalty Program Details

Information regarding Oktoberfest 2026 at Newport World Resorts is available on their official website. The resort encourages attendees to follow their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for updates. Exclusive news is also shared via the Newport World Resorts Viber Community.

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Visitors are encouraged to join the Epic Rewards membership program for added benefits. The Epic Rewards Mobile App is available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, offering rewards for every visit to the resort and its associated venues.