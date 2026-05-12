Newly-installed Senate President Requests Reason and Logic from Senator Bato Dela Rosa

The upper chamber will not allow the enforcement of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa, unless a local court issues the warrant first. The Senate leadership, under Senate President Alan A. Peter Cayetano, requested reason and logic from Dela Rosa while emphasizing that the Senate should uphold constitutional processes and respect judicial and prosecutorial processes. Meanwhile, a senior high school teacher and a political figure like many others are urging the Senate to declare Resolution No. 44 null and void, seeking clarity on the validity and domestic enforceability of an arrest warrant issued by the ICC against Dela Rosa.

Newly-installed Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano steps on the rostrum after seizing the leadership of the upper chamber on May 11, 2026. Any warrant of arrest against Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa must be issued by a local court before the Upper Chamber will allow its enforcement, newly-installed Senate President Alan Cayetano said on Tuesday.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has confirmed issuing an arrest warrant against Dela Rosa, who has been named as co-perpetrator in the crimes against humanity case of former President Rodrigo Duterte. While Cayetano moved to place Dela Rosa under Senate protective custody, five senators – Sotto, Panfilo Lacson, Risa Hontiveros, Francis Pangilinan and Bam Aquino – have filed Resolution No. 395 urging Dela Rosa to ‘voluntarily surrender’





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