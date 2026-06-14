New York Knicks Win First NBA Title in 53 Years with Game 5 Victory Over Spurs

Jalen Brunson scores 45 points as Knicks rally from double-digit deficit to beat San Antonio Spurs 94-90, clinching the championship series 4-1.

The New York Knicks captured their first NBA championship in 53 years on Saturday night, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Led by a historic 45-point performance from Jalen Brunson, the Knicks completed a remarkable playoff run that saw them overcome multiple double-digit deficits throughout the series. Brunson's scoring outburst set a new franchise record for points in a Finals game, surpassing Willis Reed's 38 points in Game 3 of the 1970 championship. The victory marked the end of a 53-year title drought for the Knicks, who last won the championship in 1973.

The series-clinching win came on the Spurs' home floor, where a boisterous contingent of Knicks fans joined celebrities like Britain's Prince Harry and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to watch the historic moment. The Knicks' resilience was on full display as they erased a 16-point second-quarter deficit and a 10-point hole early in the fourth quarter.

Brunson's relentless scoring and leadership kept the team afloat, and timely contributions from Mikal Bridges (14 points) and Josh Hart (13 points, 11 rebounds) proved crucial. Karl-Anthony Towns struggled offensively, scoring just two points before fouling out, but he contributed 10 rebounds, three steals, and a block.

The game turned when Brunson was fouled on a three-pointer with 3:40 left and calmly made all three free throws to give the Knicks an 86-85 lead, their first advantage since the opening minutes. OG Anunoby followed with a dunk to extend the lead to 88-85. The Spurs tied it at 88-88, but Brunson drove for a go-ahead basket, and the Knicks held on defensively in the final minutes.

San Antonio was led by rookie Dylan Harper, who scored 25 points off the bench, and Victor Wembanyama, who recorded 19 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks. The Spurs held the Knicks to just 13 points in the first quarter, their lowest output of any quarter in the postseason, and led 42-37 at halftime.

However, the Knicks' defense tightened in the second half, and Brunson took over offensively. The victory sparked wild celebrations in New York, with the Empire State Building lit up in orange and blue and thousands of fans gathering outside Madison Square Garden. The Knicks' championship run captivated the city, with neighborhood watch parties drawing tens of thousands as the team inched toward its first title in over half a century.

For the Spurs, the loss was a bitter end to a promising season that saw them defeat the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals. Coach Mitch Johnson acknowledged the Knicks' superiority, stating that the better team won. The series was defined by the Knicks' ability to rally from large deficits, including a historic 29-point comeback in Game 4, the largest in NBA Finals history.

Brunson, who was named Finals MVP, expressed awe at the achievement, noting that whenever others counted them out, they found a way to respond. The championship brings a new era of success to a franchise that had endured decades of disappointment, and the celebration is expected to continue throughout the offseason





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