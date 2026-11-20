Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks secure a gritty 102-99 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, holding off a fourth-quarter rally to claim their third consecutive win.

The New York Knicks secured a hard-fought 102-99 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Karl-Anthony Towns delivered a pivotal performance for New York, finishing with 22 points and 12 rebounds to anchor the winning effort. The win marks the third consecutive game for the Knicks, solidifying their recent momentum in the league standings.

Knicks Offensive Performance and Key Contributors

Jalen Brunson orchestrated the New York offense effectively, contributing 21 points alongside seven assists throughout the contest. OG Anunoby provided crucial scoring support with 15 points, while Josh Hart added 11 points to the team total. Landry Shamet also made his mark with 10 points, including a game-sealing defensive play in the final moments of the game.

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The Knicks demonstrated offensive versatility, particularly during a dominant first-half stretch. Anunoby ignited an 11-2 run to start the surge with two free throws and a step-back jump shot. Shamet extended the advantage with a three-pointer, and Jose Alvarado finished the sequence with a layup. Anunoby capped the rally with another jump shot, pushing the Knicks to a 65-47 lead with 34.2 seconds remaining in the half.

Timberwolves Rally and Fourth Quarter Collapse

Jonathan Kuminga led the Minnesota Timberwolves with 23 points, attempting to keep his team in contention against the visiting Knicks. Jaden McDaniels contributed 17 points, while LaMelo Ball recorded 15 points, eight assists, and eight rebounds. However, Ball struggled with efficiency, shooting just 6-for-21 from the field in a performance that highlighted Minnesota's offensive difficulties.

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The Timberwolves mounted a significant comeback attempt late in the game, closing a 17-point deficit to nine points in the final minutes of the third quarter. Kuminga initiated the 10-2 run with a three-pointer, and the surge concluded with two free throws by Terrence Shannon Jr., narrowing the gap to 85-76. This period of intense play shifted the momentum temporarily, setting the stage for a dramatic fourth quarter.

Final Minutes and Game-Sealing Defense

New York expanded their lead to 16 points early in the fourth quarter after Tyler Kolek successfully converted a four-point play, which included a three-pointer and a subsequent free throw. The Knicks maintained their advantage until Kuminga drove the score to within 97-90 with a basket. LaMelo Ball then hit a three-pointer with 5 minutes and 27 seconds remaining, making the score 97-93 and injecting new life into the Timberwolves' chances.

The remainder of the game saw both teams struggle to score as defenses tightened up in the final minutes. With the clock winding down, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks held firm against the mounting pressure from Minnesota. In the closing seconds, Landry Shamet secured the victory for New York by stealing the ball from Kuminga, preserving the three-point margin and the team's third straight win.