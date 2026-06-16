New Witnesses Allegedly Deliver Cash-Filled Suitcases to Former Politicians

Levi Baligod, the lawyer of the 18 bodyguards, presented four new witnesses during a press conference. One of them is Jeron Valderama who allegedly joined in delivering cash-filled suitcases to former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Senator Erwin Tulfo when he was still a congressman.

According to Ian Cruz’s report in ‘24 Oras’, Levi Baligod, the lawyer of the 18 bodyguards, presented four new witnesses during a press conference . One of them is Jeron Valderama who allegedly joined in delivering cash-filled suitcases to former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Senator Erwin Tulfo when he was still a congressman.

Valderama described the events as follows: ‘The first one to approach us was his driver. Then Mark Ticsay opened the right sliding door and handed it to George Garcia’s driver.

Then after moving past a few meters, they crossed paths with George Garcia. Chairman George Garcia approached, and Mark Ticsay opened the sliding door again to hand over the receiving copy.





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Cash-Filled Suitcases Former Politicians Allegedly Delivering Witnesses Press Conference

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