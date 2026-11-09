New Witness Testifies in Vice President Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial

Engr. John Kenneth Enumerables takes the stand in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte. The hearing focuses on property tax records in Samal and allegations of unexplained wealth.

The second witness in the ongoing impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte is scheduled to testify on critical matters regarding tax declarations and property tax maps. The proceedings concern a specific real estate asset located in the Island Garden City of Samal within Davao del Norte. This testimony aims to shed further light on the financial disclosures and asset ownership details that are central to the charges brought against the Vice President.

Core Property Details and Tax Assessment Evidence

Set to be called to the witness stand this morning is Engr. John Kenneth Enumerables. He serves as the city assessor for the Island Garden City of Samal. His role involves providing official records and assessments related to the properties within the city. The prosecution and defense teams are relying on his expertise to verify the accuracy of tax maps and declarations linked to the Vice President's family assets.

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The testimony follows previous statements made during a hearing last month. Acting Samal Register of Deeds Atty. Marco Pineda previously testified that Atty. Manases Carpio is the legal owner of the property in question. Atty. Manases Carpio is the husband of the Vice President. His ownership status is a pivotal element in the impeachment case, which alleges that the Vice President failed to truthfully disclose assets in her official financial statements.

Discrepancies in Official Asset Declarations

The acquisition of this property was recorded in the 2018 Deed of Absolute Sale. The purchase price listed in this legal document was P3.4 million. This transaction occurred in 2018. The prosecution raised specific questions regarding whether this purchase was accurately reflected in the Vice President's 2019 Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth. They asked if the details regarding the acquisition year, location, and value were included in her annual SALN filing.

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Atty. Marco Pineda confirmed that there were no such records found in the 2019 SALN. This absence of disclosure is a key component of the impeachment case. The House of Representatives is arguing that the failure to list this significant asset constitutes unexplained wealth. The defense maintains that the Vice President has complied with all constitutional requirements regarding asset disclosure and divestment.

Defense Strategy and Legal Arguments

The defense team is currently presenting evidence and calling witnesses for Article II of the impeachment case. This section of the charges alleges that the Vice President failed to truthfully disclose assets in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth. Additionally, the charges claim she failed to divest from businesses as required by a Constitutional provision for both the President and the Vice President.

The ongoing testimony from Engr. John Kenneth Enumerables is expected to provide further technical details about the tax status of the Samal property. His assessment records will be compared against the declarations submitted by the Vice President's office. The court is examining whether these records support the prosecution's claim of deliberate concealment or the defense's assertion of compliance.

Implications for Constitutional Compliance and Accountability

This phase of the trial is critical for determining the validity of the unexplained wealth charges. The specific details regarding the P3.4 million purchase and its subsequent non-disclosure in 2019 are under intense scrutiny. The outcome of this testimony may influence the broader understanding of financial transparency required for high-ranking government officials in the Philippines.

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As the impeachment proceedings continue, the focus remains on the intersection of legal property records and political accountability. The statements from Engr. John Kenneth Enumerables and previous witnesses like Atty. Marco Pineda are building the factual foundation for the final decisions in the trial. The case highlights the rigorous standards applied to the financial disclosures of the Vice President.