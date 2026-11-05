Bomb Threats Hit Over 25 European Flights, Prompting Emergency Landings and Military Escorts

A wave of bomb threats targeted more than 25 flights across Europe, leading to emergency landings, military escorts, and widespread disruption. No hazardous materials were found, and officials suspect malicious hoaxes amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

Bomb threats targeted more than a dozen flights in Europe on Thursday, leading to emergency landing s and military escorts in some cases, authorities said. No hazardous or suspicious materials were found in what a British official called malicious hoaxes.

Bomb Threats Target Flights Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Several similar threats targeted planes earlier this week, prompting searches and diversions, with at least 25 flights targeted in total, officials said. The threats come amid increased geopolitical tensions and warnings that Russia may be ramping up hybrid attacks. While no country has attributed blame for the threats, they occur as many European officials accuse Russia of masterminding sabotage and hybrid attacks. These are often cheap, easily deniable, and not expected to trigger an armed response.

Also read Authorities Arrest 15-Year-Old Student for Bomb Threats Targeting Bohol High School

Denmark, Poland, and Romania, all affected by Thursday's disruptions, have previously accused Moscow directly. Germany blamed Russia for an attack on Leipzig airport in August. Britain has blamed Russia in the past but linked Iran to a suspected plot to attack a US air base. Both Russia and Iran deny involvement.

Eric Schouten, head of aviation security group Dyami, said most affected countries support Ukraine in its war against Russia's invasion. He said, From a geopolitical view, you always have to think about the scenario of hybrid warfare, where a country in this way-today we are looking at Russia-is attacking us on multiple fronts, from railways to supermarkets to blood banks, most recently. The energy sector, the internet sector, and the aviation sector are among those.

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In Rome, Italy's air force escorted a Finnair plane from Helsinki to its scheduled landing, a person close to the matter said. Rome's airport operator said there had been no disruption to services. At Rome's airport, travelers whose flights weren't affected seemed to take the threats in stride. Alessia Strada, a 19-year-old Italian returning from Kenya, said, As of now, I am not scared of being in an airport or getting on board a plane.

Probably this idea I have about traveling in Europe will change in the near future, but let's see how it goes. Alex Langenkamper, a 38-year-old German headed to Munich, said crazy people exist and will in the future. Michael Romano, a 54-year-old traveler headed to Colombia, expressed concern about the world moving toward war. He said, These things never used to happen here in Europe.

This is all new, so it is a little bit scary. Bulgaria's air force said its fighter jets escorted three airliners to the ground. Officials said Ryanair planes from Copenhagen and Madrid to Sofia landed as planned, while a flight from London to Sofia was diverted to Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second city.

Spain and Czech Republic Deal with Multiple Threats

Spanish authorities received three emailed bomb threats in under 20 minutes from around 9 a.m. (0800 GMT), involving two Air Europa departures from Madrid to Paris and four inbound Iberia flights from Rome and Milan, Spain's Guardia Civil said. Several aircraft were halted or returned to their stands, and passengers were disembarked while planes were inspected. Two Easyjet flights from Britain, one from Ireland, and one from Greece landed as scheduled in Prague after receiving bomb threats.

Czech police assessed the credibility of the threats as low. Another Finnair flight from Helsinki, operated by Jettime, landed as normal in Vienna after receiving a bomb threat, Finnair said. A LOT flight from Warsaw landed as scheduled in Brussels after a security warning, the Polish airline said. In Warsaw, a LOT flight to Paris was stopped as it taxied towards take-off, and passengers were transferred to another aircraft as a precaution.

A Wizz Air flight from Milan landed safely in Bucharest, Romania's intelligence agency said. Italian media reported that a Wizz Air flight from Milan to Warsaw had been diverted to Vienna. Aer Lingus flight EI402 from Dublin to Rome landed safely on Thursday at Evreux airport, 100 km (62 miles) west of Paris, the Irish airline said. In Denmark, a military bomb disposal unit searched two planes at Copenhagen airport but did not find any devices, police said.

An email containing the threat to Rome-bound planes was sent on behalf of a group that described itself as anti-feminist, according to a copy provided by an airport official and reviewed by The Associated Press. An official from another European airport said the threat they received also came from a group calling itself anti-feminist and used some of the same language. It wasn't clear if the same group sent the two threats.

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Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to share the information. Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels, said the threats were stress-testing how European governments and airport officials respond and whether their responses were coordinated.

Threats Aim to Sow Chaos and Cost Airlines Money

The idea behind the threats appears to be to sow chaos and uncertainty about the reliability of air traffic across Europe and could have cascading effects, like economic damage and costs related to inspection, investigation, and cleaning aircraft. Joji Waites, who heads flight safety at the British Airline Pilots' Association, said the industry has put in place proved mechanisms for dealing with such threats.

These include a team of assessors to grade the level of threat in a red-amber-green color-coding system, quick notification of flight crews, and the evacuation of planes on the ground. Each flight disruption could cost airlines as much as $250,000, on par with the possible costs of dealing with an unruly passenger, said Philip Baum, a visiting professor of aviation security at Coventry University in England.

Baum said, And that's because you might end up with the crew going out of hours. You might need replacement crew. You have got passengers that miss their flight connections. It knocks everything out of sync for the rest of the day for the airline in question.

Britain's transport secretary, Heidi Alexander, told British broadcasters that flights across Europe have been hit by malicious hoax threats. European Union Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas told reporters in Dublin that it was too early to draw conclusions on whether the reported incidents are linked. Eliran Almog, CEO of aviation cybersecurity firm Cyviation, said the repeated bomb threats could serve both to disrupt operations and to observe how airlines, airports, and national authorities respond.

Threats Coincide with Cyberattacks on Supermarket Fridges

He said, These aviation threats are also occurring in the same period as cyberattacks on supermarket refrigeration systems across Europe. Different essential services are experiencing disruption that carries economic costs and can undermine public confidence. On Tuesday, at least seven flights and a cruise ship received bomb threats, causing disruption at airports across Europe, although no devices were discovered.

This week, unidentified hackers for the second time shut down fridges in supermarkets in several European countries, also affecting French blood banks.