COCOPEA welcomes Republic Act 12327 for expanding tuition aid to private K-12 students, helping institutions survive inflation and enrollment drops.

COCOPEA welcomes the passage of Republic Act 12327, which expands government tuition aid to private K-12 students, to help institutions survive economic pressures and declining enrollment rates.

Expanding Voucher Program Coverage

Republic Act 12327 broadens the scope of the Expanded Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education Act to include kindergarten and elementary school students. Previously, the decades-old E-GASTPE Act only provided tuition aid to students attending private junior and senior high schools. This legislative change marks a significant shift in how the government supports private educational institutions.

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The Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations emphasized that this reform will alleviate financial burdens on families. By subsidizing a significant portion of tuition in recognized private schools, the government aims to decongest public schools. The policy reinforces the inherent right and responsibility of parents to choose the best education setting for their children.

Fighting Enrollment Declines and Closures

Private schools, particularly small institutions, have experienced enrollment declines ranging from 6% to 10% compared to the previous year. Irineo Alvaro Jr., chairperson of COCOPEA, noted that these institutions struggle to match subsidized public institutions and the salary levels offered to public school teachers. Consequently, some private schools have already closed their doors this year.

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Alvaro stated that sustaining the existence of private schools is crucial despite these challenges. He described Republic Act 12327 as a good start in addressing these structural issues. The COCOPEA chairperson expressed hope that this legislative work in progress could eventually extend to tertiary education levels to provide broader relief.

Ensuring Transparency in Fund Distribution

COCOPEA is collaborating with the Department of Education as the agency crafts the implementing rules and regulations for the new law. Joseph Noel Estrada, COCOPEA legal counsel, advocated for a stronger role for the Private Education Assistance Committee in this process. Although the new law does not explicitly mention the committee, it mandates the creation of the Bureau of Private Education under the Department of Education.

Estrada emphasized the need to explore systems that ensure no leakage, corruption, anomalies, or irregularities occur during fund distribution. The group remains committed to pushing for transparency in all transactions related to the expanded voucher program. This oversight is critical to maintaining public trust and ensuring that funds reach the intended beneficiaries efficiently.

Economic Pressures and Future Reforms

Private educational institutions are hit hard by rising inflation, surging electricity and operating costs, and frequent calamities. These pressures threaten the survival of many schools and make life harder for students, faculty, and staff. COCOPEA called for urgent policy changes to promote freedom in using flexible learning setups.

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Key demands include fair and timely tuition adjustments, prompt release of government subsidies, and reduced bureaucratic red tape. Father Karel San Juan, president of the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines, highlighted that private schools are very sensitive to economic forecasts. With economists projecting stagflation in the Philippines, both macro and local inflation rates significantly impact the sustainability of tuition-dependent institutions.