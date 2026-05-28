New Taiwan-Japan Ferry Service Balances Tourism and Regional Security

A new ferry service between Taiwan and Japan began operations, aimed at boosting tourism while also designated for potential evacuation of residents from southern Japanese islands amid rising China-Taiwan tensions.

A new ferry service linking Taiwan and Japan commenced operations on Thursday, carrying significant implications for tourism and regional security. The vessel, named Yaima Maru, departed from Keelung, Taiwan 's northern port city, bound for Ishigaki Island in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan .

This service is designed to accommodate the growing number of tourists traveling between the two destinations, offering an overnight journey once a week. However, the ferry's role extends beyond leisure travel, as it has been designated by the Japanese government as a vessel that could be used to evacuate residents from southern Japanese islands in the event of a military crisis in the region.

This dual purpose highlights the strategic importance of the route amidst escalating tensions between China and Taiwan. China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, has intensified its military activities near Taiwan over the past five years, including war games that have occasionally encroached near Japanese waters. In response, Japan has been strengthening its defenses in the Ryukyu islands, where the United States maintains a major military base on Okinawa.

The Japanese government has also placed the Yaima Maru on a list of ships designated for emergency evacuations of island residents to the mainland. This move underscores the growing concerns about potential conflict in the region. During the inauguration ceremony at Keelung port, Ishigaki Mayor Yoshitaka Nakayama emphasized that the ferry service serves as a bridge for tourism, logistics, economic activity, cultural exchange, and education.

Tatsuya Ohama, president of Shosen Yaima, the ferry operator, declined to comment directly on regional tensions, stating that the primary goal is to establish and maintain the service. The launch of this ferry service comes at a time of heightened political and military tensions between China, Taiwan, and Japan.

In November, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made remarks suggesting that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo, a statement that drew strong criticism from Beijing and led to a deterioration in bilateral relations. Historically, Japan ruled Taiwan as a colony from 1895 to 1945, and the two entities maintain close economic and trade ties despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations. The new ferry route is expected to strengthen these connections further.

The Yaima Maru will shuttle tourists between Keelung and Ishigaki, providing a convenient travel option while also serving as a potential lifeline in times of crisis. The service represents a blend of commercial enterprise and strategic preparedness, reflecting the complex geopolitical landscape of East Asia





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