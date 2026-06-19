A new species of fungus, Pleurocordyceps cornusynnemata, has been discovered in Malaysia by the University of Malaysia Sabah's Institute for Tropical Biology and Conservation. The fungus was found to be a hyperparasite that feeds on the thriving Ophiocordyceps tissue inside the host, and has the potential to be used as a biocontrol agent against agricultural pests.

The new species of fungus, Pleurocordyceps cornusynnemata, was discovered by the University of Malaysia Sabah's Institute for Tropical Biology and Conservation during multiple field trips.

The fungus was dubbed a hyperparasite because it effectively parasitises the primary pathogen, Ophiocordyceps, also known as the zombie fungus. This fungus manipulates the infected insect's nervous system and makes it behave erratically before killing it and bursting from its carcass.

In contrast, the new species of fungus, Pleurocordyceps cornusynnemata, infiltrates and feeds directly on the thriving Ophiocordyceps tissue inside the host. It is not the first hyperparasite of its kind, but it is the world's first known member of its genus to feature a highly distinct horn-shaped structure. The discovery of this fungus is significant because it holds immense potential as a source for developing next-generation antimicrobial drugs and as a highly effective biocontrol agent against agricultural pests.

During the field trips, scientists also discovered a new species of spider-killing fungus, which spreads spores through the arachnid before killing it. This fungus has the potential to be used as a biocontrol agent against agricultural pests. The discovery of these newly documented fungi is a significant breakthrough in the field of mycology and has the potential to lead to the development of new treatments for diseases and more effective methods for controlling agricultural pests.

The University of Malaysia Sabah's Institute for Tropical Biology and Conservation is continuing to study these fungi and their potential applications. The discovery of these fungi is a testament to the importance of continued research and exploration of the natural world. The University of Malaysia Sabah's Institute for Tropical Biology and Conservation is committed to advancing our understanding of the natural world and discovering new species that can benefit humanity.

The discovery of Pleurocordyceps cornusynnemata and the spider-killing fungus is a significant step forward in this mission. The continued study of these fungi and their potential applications will likely lead to further breakthroughs and discoveries in the field of mycology. The discovery of these fungi has the potential to benefit not only humanity but also the environment by providing new methods for controlling agricultural pests and developing new treatments for diseases.

The University of Malaysia Sabah's Institute for Tropical Biology and Conservation is proud to be at the forefront of this research and is committed to continuing to advance our understanding of the natural world and discovering new species that can benefit humanity





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Pleurocordyceps Cornusynnemata Hyperparasite University Of Malaysia Sabah Institute For Tropical Biology And Conservatio Biocontrol Agent Agricultural Pests

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