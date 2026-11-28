Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson lead the Pelicans to a 105-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, ending a decade-long losing streak in the NBA Cup tournament.

The New Orleans Pelicans ended a frustrating 10-game losing streak in NBA Cup play by defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 105-104 on Friday night. Trey Murphy III was instrumental in the victory, saving eight of his 25 points for the final six minutes of the game to secure the road win.

Clutch Performance By Trey Murphy III

Murphy took over the game when it mattered most, hitting two short jumpers, a layup, and a dunk while the Pelicans led by four points or fewer. His five-foot floater with 42.3 seconds remaining gave New Orleans a five-point cushion that held up until the final buzzer. The forward also contributed six steals, adding critical defensive value to his scoring output.

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Zion Williamson Provides Supporting Role

Zion Williamson matched Murphy with 25 points for the Pelicans and led the team with five assists. Jordan Poole added 16 points, while Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen each scored 11. Yves Missi grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, helping New Orleans control the glass despite the close finish. The win snapped a four-game overall losing streak for the team.

Clippers Starters Score But Lose

All five Clippers starters scored in double figures in their sixth consecutive defeat. Darius Garland had a team-high 19 points but committed a crucial pass error with 11.6 seconds left when Los Angeles was down by three. Brook Lopez added 17 points, Brandon Ingram scored 15, Rui Hachimura had 14, and Derrick Jones Jr. contributed 12.

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Three-Point Shooting Decides Game

Hachimura buried four three-pointers while Garland and Max Strus each hit three. This shooting disparity helped the hosts outscore the Pelicans 39-21 from beyond the arc. The Clippers were within 90-87 after Jones made a pair of free throws with 7:04 to go, but Murphy's subsequent scoring spree shifted the momentum permanently.

Historical Context For Pelicans Run

The Pelicans reached the semifinals of the inaugural NBA Cup in 2023 and won their tournament opener in 2024 before losing their next 10 straight games. This victory on the final night of the 2026 round robin finally broke that prolonged drought. Four lead changes occurred in the second half of this tightly contested matchup.