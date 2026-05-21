New Leadership Paradigm for the Philippines: Pamamahalang Pilipino Framework

The Pamamahalang Pilipino framework shifts the focus of leadership training to personal integrity, the relational nature of Filipino self, and anchoring leadership in a higher purpose. It emphasizes the need for long-term character development for young public servants entering the bureaucracy, leading to a more culturally grounded, holistic leadership culture.

Most leadership training in the Philippines relies on imported Western models, despite the country's heavy investment in leadership development across government agencies, universities, and private institutions.

A critical gap remains: long-term formation of individual leaders. This disconnect is due to prioritizing technical competence and strategy in leadership training programs, which are rooted in individual achievement rather than cultural Filipino leadership. The Pamamahalang Pilipino framework offers a new way forward by focusing on personal integrity, relational nature of Filipino self, and anchoring leadership in a higher purpose.

Programs combining strengths of the PDCBS and DAP aim to create spaces for young leaders to test their values against real-world challenges, ultimately leading to a shift from fragmented to coherent system of formation





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Leadership Development Personal Integrity Relational Nature Shared Identity Service Learning Community Engagement Testing Ground

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