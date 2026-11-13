New lava dome spotted in Mayon Volcano summit crater, PHIVOLCS says

PHIVOLCS reported a new lava dome in Mayon Volcano's summit crater on Friday morning, along with minor Strombolian activity, eight volcanic earthquakes and sulfur dioxide emissions. Alert Level 3 remains in effect, barring entry into the six-kilometer permanent danger zone.

A new lava dome was spotted in the summit crater of Mayon Volcano on Friday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. PHIVOLCS said the new lava dome was observed through a close-up camera monitor at the Mayon Volcano Observatory earlier in the morning.

The agency said a new lava dome in the summit crater of Mayon Volcano was spotted this morning via a close-up camera monitor at Mayon Volcano Observatory. Prior to this, between November 2 and 4, 2026, bulging of the crater floor caused by the still unexposed dome was detected by an international partner agency in satellite images. In its bulletin on Friday, PHIVOLCS reported minor Strombolian activity and eight volcanic earthquakes from Mayon Volcano.

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Mayon Volcano Emissions and Activity Update

Sulfur dioxide emissions were recorded at 2,293 tonnes on Thursday, according to PHIVOLCS. Moderate volcanic plume emissions were also observed, with the plume drifting toward the west-southwest and southwest. PHIVOLCS also noted inflation of the volcano's edifice, with short-term deflation recorded in its northeastern sector. Under Alert Level 3, entry into the volcano's six-kilometer permanent danger zone remains prohibited.

Flying aircraft close to the volcano is also prohibited, PHIVOLCS said. Possible hazards include rockfalls, landslides, ballistic fragments, lava flows and lava fountaining, pyroclastic density currents, moderate-sized explosions, and lahars during heavy and prolonged rainfall. The new lava dome sighting followed minor eruption activity at the summit crater, PHIVOLCS said. The crater floor bulging detected in satellite images showed the dome was already growing beneath the surface before it became visible.

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PHIVOLCS Safety Warnings for Mayon Residents

PHIVOLCS has kept Mayon under heightened monitoring because of the ongoing activity. Residents and local authorities were advised to stay outside the permanent danger zone. Aircraft were also warned to avoid flying close to the volcano's summit. Heavy and prolonged rainfall could generate lahars around the volcano, PHIVOLCS warned.

Volcanic earthquakes and sulfur dioxide emissions are among the signs of continued unrest. The agency said inflation of the edifice and short-term deflation in the northeastern sector were also observed. PHIVOLCS continues to monitor Mayon Volcano for further changes in its activity.