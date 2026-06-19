New Interim Cell Facility for Waste Dumping in Davao City

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources Environmental Management Bureau–Davao Region (DENR EMB–Davao), together with the City Government of Davao, inspected the new interim cell facility and confirmed its operation. Based on their assessment, it was revealed that the cell is structurally ready to start operating. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) ordered the cessation of dumping operations at an existing sanitary landfill and directed that waste be diverted to an ‘interim cell’ within a designated portion of a new facility.

The new interim cell facility, which will be used for dumping waste in Davao City , has been inspected and found structurally ready to start operating.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources Environmental Management Bureau–Davao Region (DENR EMB–Davao), together with the City Government of Davao, ordered the cessation of dumping operations at an existing sanitary landfill and directed that waste be diverted to an ‘interim cell’ within a designated portion of a new facility. The old landfill will undergo closure and rehabilitation, while the Environmental Management Bureau-Davao Region (EMB-Davao) will monitor local government unit compliance to ensure environmental safety and long-term sustainability.

The new sanitary landfill is complete and structurally ready for use as of June 18, 2026





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Davao City New Interim Cell Facility Waste Dumping Sanitary Landfill Closure And Rehabilitation Environmental Management Bureau-Davao Region ( Local Government Unit Compliance Public Health And Environmental Risks Republic Act 9003 Ecological Solid Waste Management Act Of 2000 DENR Administrative Order No. 10 Sanitary Landfill Operations Waste Pickers Geoliner Earthquake Fast-Tracked Stabilization Measures Concrete Pouring Installation

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