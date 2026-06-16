New Documentary Series 'The Unsinkable Spirit' Explores Philippines' Struggle to Defend Maritime Rights in West Philippine Sea

The Unsinkable Spirit, a new three-part documentary series, will revisit the Philippines' struggle to defend its maritime rights in the West Philippine Sea, as tensions continue to simmer in disputed waters nearly a decade after the landmark 2016 arbitral ruling.

Akbayan Rep. Dadah Kiram Ismula arrives by jet ski at Pag-asa Cay 2 on Sunday and raises high the Philippine flag as part of the Atin Ito activist coalition's fourth mission to the West Philippine Sea , challenging China 's trespassing into Philippine waters.

A new three-part documentary series, The Unsinkable Spirit, will revisit the Philippines' struggle to defend its maritime rights in the West Philippine Sea, as tensions continue to simmer in disputed waters nearly a decade after the landmark 2016 arbitral ruling. The documentary series chronicles the country's response to challenges in the West Philippine Sea through the experiences of fisherfolk, military officials, legal experts, policymakers, and civil society leaders.

The series comes as the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea reported on June 10 the presence of a Chinese floating structure inside the lagoon of Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal. The Philippine Coast Guard said the platform, measuring about 30 square meters, was equipped with an antenna and protective fenders.

Authorities said it was moved deeper into the lagoon on May 31 with the assistance of Chinese vessels and was among several structures and objects being monitored in the area. The Department of Foreign Affairs has since filed diplomatic protests and urged China to remove the structure, saying it violates Philippine sovereignty and sovereign rights.

The documentary's first episode, The Thin Blue Line, revisits the 2012 Scarborough Shoal standoff and the Philippines' decision to pursue legal and diplomatic avenues instead of military confrontation. It examines how the dispute evolved into a legal battle that culminated in the Philippines' victory before an international arbitral tribunal in 2016. The episode also highlights the significance of the West Philippine Sea to food security, livelihoods, and national identity.

Episode 2, Hearts, Minds, and the High Seas, explores the broader implications of the maritime dispute, including its effects on food security, energy development, environmental protection, and economic growth. The episode also discusses the role of the West Philippine Sea in the country's emerging Blue Economy and its contribution to long-term national development. The final installment, Our Inheritance, Our Promise, focuses on efforts to safeguard the country's maritime rights beyond the arbitral ruling.

The episode features stories of fisherfolk, youth leaders, civil society organizations, and participants in civilian missions who continue to advocate for Philippine interests in the disputed waters. Among those interviewed for the series are retired Admiral Alexander Pama, former Rear Admiral Rommel Jude Ong, former Western Command commander Major General Juancho Sabban, and fishermen who recounted their experiences in the West Philippine Sea.

The documentary also features former Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, who helped bring the Philippines' case against China before the Arbitral Tribunal, and Atin Ito co-convenors Edicio Dela Torre and Rafaela David, who took part in civilian missions to the West Philippine Sea. The documentary series will premiere online through Facebook and YouTube at 6 p.m. every Sunday, beginning June 28. Subsequent episodes will air on July 5 and July 12.

The series will also be shown on RPTV Channel 9 every Monday at 10 p.m. starting June 29, with additional broadcasts on July 6 and July 13. ALIW Channel 23 will likewise air the documentary beginning June 29, with replay schedules throughout July. With its powerful storytelling and timely message, The Unsinkable Spirit invites every Filipino to reflect on the nation's past, understand the challenges of the present, and take part in shaping a stronger future for generations to come





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The Unsinkable Spirit Philippines West Philippine Sea Maritime Rights China Diplomatic Protests National Task Force For The West Philippine Sea Documentary Series

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