New Classrooms Completed at San Francisco High School Following 2025 Fire

Education Secretary Sonny Angara commended the early completion of two new classrooms at San Francisco High School in Quezon City, replacing buildings destroyed by a fire in 2025. The project, funded through a public-private partnership involving the Department of Public Works and Highways and SM Supermalls, was completed ahead of the June 8 class opening, allowing the school to end its shifting schedule and accommodate all students in a single daily shift.

MANILA, Philippines - Education Secretary Sonny Angara has lauded the early completion of two classrooms in San Francisco High School in Quezon City , that would replace the buildings that were destroyed in a fire in 2025.

Angara and Public Works Secretary Vivencio Dizon joined President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in visiting the two buildings that were completed before the opening of public school classes last June 8. Angara said that due to the directive of Marcos, they have quickly addressed the disruption caused by the fire.

"This is not just about building infrastructure; it is proof that through public-private partnerships, we can more swiftly address the critical gaps in our facilities for the welfare of the students," Angara said. The Department of Education (DepEd) said that the new modern facilities-one constructed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the other funded by SM Supermalls-fulfill the President's commitment to reconstruct the destroyed school building.

It also said that the addition of the two school buildings will address the classroom shortage that would allow the school to discontinue its shifting schedule. With the new infrastructure, the school can now accommodate all students in a single class shift from 7:00 AM to 2:40 PM every day





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San Francisco High School Classroom Construction Public-Private Partnership Department Of Education School Fire Reconstruction Marcos Administration DPWH SM Supermalls Classroom Shortage Quezon City

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